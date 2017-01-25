Fantastic homes examples were built under £100k

Think that living in a beautiful and eye-catching house is not possible without winning the lottery? Think again, as today we set out to prove that a contemporary and stylish house is not necessarily synonymous with a big, fat bank account.

How so? Because all nine of the houses we are about to view were constructed for less than £100,000 – which is, of course, a very decent price to pay considering the sizes and styles of these beauties.

On a side note, quite a few of these structures are prefabricated homes, which definitely enhanced their cost-friendly appeal.