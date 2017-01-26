Surprising ways to gain more space in your small home

If you're trying to find extra space in your small home, there might be a host of amazing ideas you haven't considered yet.

From garden rooms to covered terraces and architect-designed small extensions, we've found some terrific and cost-effective ways for you to welcome valuable extra space into your home.

Regardless of your budget, or the available room for development, you'll find at least a few ideas that you love and could use as inspiration for your own new room.

Let's take a look!