Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Surprising ways to gain more space in your small home

press profile homify press profile homify
Ground Floor Extension, Drury Rd, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

If you're trying to find extra space in your small home, there might be a host of amazing ideas you haven't considered yet.

From garden rooms to covered terraces and architect-designed small extensions, we've found some terrific and cost-effective ways for you to welcome valuable extra space into your home. 

Regardless of your budget, or the available room for development, you'll find at least a few ideas that you love and could use as inspiration for your own new room.

Let's take a look!

1. Glass conservatory

homify Modern bars & clubs Event venues
homify

homify
homify
homify

Will add extra room, as well as bags of natural light.

2. Retractable electric awning

Pergola, detrazione fiscale 50%, zinesi design zinesi design Mediterranean style garden Iron/Steel White
zinesi design

zinesi design
zinesi design
zinesi design

Makes for a great outdoor dining room.

3. Neat awnings

Pergola, detrazione fiscale 50%, zinesi design zinesi design Modern garden Iron/Steel White
zinesi design

zinesi design
zinesi design
zinesi design

Even look good when closed!

4. Permanent awning

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
El Jardín de Ana

El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana
El Jardín de Ana

Can make so much more of a terrace.

5. A flat-roof orangery

Aluminium orangery with bi fold doors homify Modern conservatory
homify

Aluminium orangery with bi fold doors

homify
homify
homify

Will open up your home exponentially. Check out the glass roof!

6. Dog-leg extensions

Canonbury House - 1 Jonathan Clark Architects Minimalist dining room
Jonathan Clark Architects

Canonbury House—1

Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects

Won't require a huge sacrifice of garden space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wooden covered terraces

Breve Panoramica Dei Nostri Lavori, Tende Ravini Tende Ravini GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Tende Ravini

Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini

Can be wonderful outdoor seating or dining spaces.

8. Traditionally-styled conservatories

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Look great at the back of heritage homes.

9. Small side-return extensions

Marlborough Road - Extension to Single Room Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect Modern living room
Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect

Marlborough Road—Extension to Single Room

Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect
Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect
Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect

Add a wealth of indoor room.

10. Dramatic wooden extensions

Rear elevation showing timber extension Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern houses
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Rear elevation showing timber extension

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Can double your living space!

11. A 'lean-to' extension

Rural extension, Dorset, UK, Southpoint Southpoint Modern living room
Southpoint

Rural extension, Dorset, UK

Southpoint
Southpoint
Southpoint

Is great for indulgent extra room.

12. Square extensions

New garden room Hetreed Ross Architects Modern garden
Hetreed Ross Architects

New garden room

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Give you all the room you need for a proper dinign room or larger living room.

13. Modern additions

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Can blend so well with original properties.

14. Metal framework extensions

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden homify Minimalist conservatory
homify

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden

homify
homify
homify

Look fantatsically contemporary.

15. Covered terraces

Porches y Pérgolas adosados, JAGRAM-PRO JAGRAM-PRO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
JAGRAM-PRO

JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO

Perfect for al fresco dining and cooking, large covered terraces also look great!

16. Clever extensions

Ashley Road, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern windows & doors
IQ Glass UK

Ashley Road

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

Can add a patio area at the same time.

17. Fully glazed rear additions

Barnes, London: Culmax Glass Box Extension Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

Barnes, London: Culmax Glass Box Extension

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

Look seamless!

18. A pretty pergola

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Makes so much more of your garden.

19. Kitchen extensions

Internal photo Trombe Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen,extension,frameless,glazing,glass
Trombe Ltd

Internal photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

Are becoming really popular and we can see why.

20. A full-width extension

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road - Northwood, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey bi-folding
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road—Northwood

London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

Will make your ground-floor feel huge.

21. Rustic materials

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Create such an inviting terrace dining area.

22. A side return extension

inside/outside homify Minimalist windows & doors london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors
homify

inside/outside

homify
homify
homify

Is perfect for traditional terrace houses.

23. L-shaped extensions

FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern windows & doors
Caseyfierro Architects

FAMILY HOUSE Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

Are an easy way to gain two extra rooms.

24. Beautiful brick extensions

Muswell Hill House - 3 Jonathan Clark Architects Minimalist houses
Jonathan Clark Architects

Muswell Hill House—3

Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects

Add style as well as space.

25. Terrace covers

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

Can be super stylish and add extra living space.

26. Sloping roof extensions

Patio Progressive Design London Modern dining room
Progressive Design London

Patio

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

Tie in with normal houses so well.

27. Seamless brick designs that match a home

Ground Floor Extension, Drury Rd, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Classic style houses
London Building Renovation

Ground Floor Extension, Drury Rd

London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

Offer the perfect balance of style and space.

28. Small side extensions

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
quartieri luigi

quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

Open up critical room indoors.

29. A self-contained party terrace

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Is great for summer living!

30. Traditional orangeries

homify Classic style conservatory
homify

homify
homify
homify

Are amazing for adding extra rooms and more light.

31. A wraparound extension

Interior design - Glass Cube - Padova Italy, IMAGO DESIGN IMAGO DESIGN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
IMAGO DESIGN

IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN
IMAGO DESIGN

Can lead to easy open-plan living.

32. Long pergolas

Pergola tredup Design.Interiors Modern garden
tredup Design.Interiors

Pergola

tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors

Increase the pracicality and usability of a generous garden.

33. Glass roof extension

Georgian Conservatory Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory
Vale Garden Houses

Georgian Conservatory

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

That run the full width of a house increase the natural light no end.

34. Sympathetic extensions

Casa BM, Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura Modern houses
Fluido Arch—Studio di Architettura

Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura
Fluido Arch—Studio di Architettura
Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura

Extensions can be designed to look like part of the original house if you don't want them to be noticeable.

For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: homify's Extensions of The Year 2016.

A family built a gorgeous conservatory (in 7 days!)
Which design would be great for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks