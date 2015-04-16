East Dulwich home with rustic interior décor

While you might feel like you're tied down to living in a city, you can still easily create a relaxing country charm in your urban abode. What makes a country style interior so appealing? Is it the presence of rustic timber, characterised by imperfections exposing the past? Maybe it's the feeling of soft linens and textured fabrics that create a warm and cosy feel? Or maybe its the smell of an open fire, wrapping yourself up nice and tight on a cold winter night?

Whatever it might be, a country style interior is suited to rural and city homes alike. Bringing the cosiness of the countryside into their home are the owners of this East Dulwich townhouse, with a full refurbishment, side and rear extension, and a loft space converted into a new bedroom.

To see how the feeling of a Somerset cottage has been brought to the suburbs of London, take a tour around this charming project!