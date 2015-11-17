Avoid those common furnishing mistakes!

If you had a time machine and, let,s say for the sake of the argument, chose to travel back to the year 2000 BC and visited Scotland's Orkney islands, you would discover something amazing… the first inception of movable and functional articles that equip a house. Furniture! Well in 2000 BC a house would have been a stone hut and the furniture not so movable as they were made out of stone too. Let's move on, shall we?
Since we've moved on from the stone age, furniture have transcended their mere functional character. Nowadays furniture is more than just mere apparatus and some can even be considered artwork that pleases the senses. Furniture can help denote the character of the house and simultaneously the character of their owner. And they are usually a one-time purchase. For these reasons, it seems prudent to avoid any mistakes in furnishing your home. And since the most savvy decorators often fall into the same pitfalls, we present the most common furnishing mistakes to avoid!
The first common mistake relates to matching sets as not all your furniture must be one and the same. We are drawn to places that emanate a collective allure and the collective we call a society is an amalgamation of different lives. People who have their own stories to share. Uniqueness comes from diversity.
And when the sofa and chairs or the side table with the coffee tables are one and the same, the room loses that personal touch. It is no longer a living story but a copy of inanimate objects. And let's be honest, you wouldn't like your set of furniture being the same as your neighbours'.
Here, the living room is a shining example of how mismatched furniture gives unique character to the space, blending harmoniously to give depth and different dimensions.
Another mistake is neglecting to add some art in your home. Artwork can add to the personality of a room and brings a sense of sophistication. Whether paintings, photographs, posters or sculpture, art is a life-giver and denotes the character of its owner.
In line with the matching furniture, the art pieces decorating your walls need not be the same. In paraphrasing the words of Tom Waits, ’You don't try to make sense out of it’. Art is an observational tool providing different perspective on life.
You might choose, as in the picture, to give a general theme of your artwork that complements the room. The contemporary abstract wall-size painting meets with the colours and materials of the bedroom to bring the space together. But you might choose to include a variety of mismatched artworks which, when combined, brings to mind an art exhibition. It is all up to you.
The next common mistake is paying little attention to lighting. When decorating a room, efforts are usually made to pick the best normative pieces of furniture. And by normative we mean sofas, tables and beds. Mistakenly, lighting is sometimes an afterthought.
Don't forget that lighting is a crucial element of the house. Having adequate lights in the kitchen or the bathroom is fundamental. Thus, it is important to incorporate lighting schemes into your original designs. Whether you wish to include despotic chandeliers, LED racks or engraved floor lamps, lighting should be a priority.
When trying to avoid the pitfalls in furnishing having a variety of colours, textiles and materials will add layers to the rooms and give extra depth. On the contrary, when all of you furniture is made out of wood, for example, this quickly become monotonous.
In this example we can see how diversity in material and colour can give attitude to a living room. The contemporary sofa in red hues contrasts beautifully with the wooden coffee tables with a luminous orange surface, and also with the pink patterned ottomans. Adding a few pillows creates an even more opulent palette of colours.
The next common mistake is driven be fear. Sometimes we limit our choices due to being terrified of making a mistake. That fear might answer to public opinion or it might have different origins. In any case, the end result is the same. It hinders us from choosing according to our true self.
When it comes to some an unusual accessory choice, weird colour combination or new trend that is a true reflection of your personality, go for it! Don't hesitate. In the coming 2016, metallic leather will be a new trend for the home. Perhaps the metallic leather cushions seen in the picture seduced you to buy them but you are hesitating. If you really want them, then buy them.
You might feel that a deep and moody décor is more true to who you are. Then go moody. Eliminating fear is a catalyst in buying furniture that are tuned to your personality.
Finally, speaking about furniture that aligns with your true self, go one step further try and to put a personal touch in the items of your household. A great place to personalise is the bookshelves or shelves in general. As seen here, shelves can foster those little inanimate objects with sentimental value.
Whether your favourite books, pebbles you collected during a trip at the beach, photographs of your loved ones, personalising any room of the house will immediately make it more intimate, more yours. You can add those personal touches everywhere in you home, from painting lamps to customising furniture. Wouldn't it be amazing if the armchair in you living room was one of a kind in the whole world?
To conclude, mistakes in furnishing and décor can happen. But is is good to know that they are avoidable or fixable. By following these steps, you can ensure that your house aligns with your personality; unique and layered.