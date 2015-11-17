Avoid those common furnishing mistakes!

If you had a time machine and, let,s say for the sake of the argument, chose to travel back to the year 2000 BC and visited Scotland's Orkney islands, you would discover something amazing… the first inception of movable and functional articles that equip a house. Furniture! Well in 2000 BC a house would have been a stone hut and the furniture not so movable as they were made out of stone too. Let's move on, shall we?

Since we've moved on from the stone age, furniture have transcended their mere functional character. Nowadays furniture is more than just mere apparatus and some can even be considered artwork that pleases the senses. Furniture can help denote the character of the house and simultaneously the character of their owner. And they are usually a one-time purchase. For these reasons, it seems prudent to avoid any mistakes in furnishing your home. And since the most savvy decorators often fall into the same pitfalls, we present the most common furnishing mistakes to avoid!