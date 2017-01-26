How do I accurately cost out my kitchen extension?

We all love the idea of extending the heart of the home, as it could finally mean some decent socialising while cooking! In addition, such a home improvement project will definitely increase your home’s value – a significant factor if you plan on selling later down the line.

Yes, a kitchen extension is definitely one of the most desirable improvements to add to a home – unfortunately, it turns out that this genius idea is also one of the most expensive to undertake. And be honest: how many of us have any real concrete ideas about budgets when it comes to enlarging a kitchen?

But don’t let your hopes for a culinary dream space evaporate, for today we take a look at a detailed run-through of the relevant costs that go hand in hand with a typical kitchen extension.

Let’s start at the building work…