A family built a gorgeous conservatory (in 7 days!)

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Classic style conservatory
Loading admin actions …

Today on our ‘before and after’ segment, we don’t go the usual route of investigating an old and run-down structure that received a makeover, but rather an empty space that was turned into something magnificent. 

The professional team over at Premier Conservatories & Windows were tasked with constructing and adding a beautiful conservatory extension to an existing house in Oxfordshire. Created in the lean-to style (a type of simple structure originally added to an existing building with the rafters leaning against another wall), this new creation not only added more internal space to the existing house, but also dramatically improved the house’s exterior façade. 

Care to see some visual representation of the project? You know what to do…

Before: An empty terrace

Steel Conservatory Base homify Classic style conservatory conservatory
Steel Conservatory Base

Although the ‘before’ stage of this process wasn’t bad (that tiled terrace presented ample space for exterior socialising and entertaining), it wasn’t great either. 

Because, in all honesty, it is not as if the weather allows for day-to-day entertaining outside, is it?

Work in Progress: Erecting the walls

Construction of Conservatory from Pre-Glazed Panels homify Classic style conservatory conservatory,diy
Construction of Conservatory from Pre-Glazed Panels

The experts in charge used their standard construction of starting with a steel conservatory base, followed by fitting in the pre-glazed side panels and then, finally, the roof

Both the wall- and roof glass surfaces are specially made to provide heat insulation along with enhanced UV protection.

Work in Progress: The roof comes to life

Conservatory Completed in 7 Days homify Classic style conservatory conservatory
Conservatory Completed in 7 Days

The leaning roof is added to the structure, and now we can finally start to appreciate this delightful new add-on, not only for the possibilities it adds to the owners’ lifestyle, but also how it complements the existing façade’s pitched roof. 

Of course the way in which the contemporary glass surfaces of the new add-on contrast with the brick walls of the existing house also provides an enchanting visual effect.

After: The interior space

Inside the New Conservatory homify Classic style conservatory conservatory,wood flooring
Inside the New Conservatory

Despite the conservatory’s size and quality, construction was finalised in a mere seven days, thanks to the skilled professionals and the pre-glazed conservatory kit. 

Of course we couldn’t conclude this tour without a glimpse of the interiors, so here it is: wooden floors in a dusty cocoa-brown hue to complement the earthy hues of the brick wall while also providing a warm and charming look for the conservatory. 

Now it’s on to the fun part: decorating! 

Speaking of which, we suggest you check out: Decorating mistakes you don't know you're making.

32 window designs to make your house look fantastic
What would you use this conservatory for?

