A family built a gorgeous conservatory (in 7 days!)

Today on our ‘before and after’ segment, we don’t go the usual route of investigating an old and run-down structure that received a makeover, but rather an empty space that was turned into something magnificent.

The professional team over at Premier Conservatories & Windows were tasked with constructing and adding a beautiful conservatory extension to an existing house in Oxfordshire. Created in the lean-to style (a type of simple structure originally added to an existing building with the rafters leaning against another wall), this new creation not only added more internal space to the existing house, but also dramatically improved the house’s exterior façade.

Care to see some visual representation of the project? You know what to do…