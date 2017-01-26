A family built a gorgeous conservatory (in 7 days!)

Today on our ‘before and after’ segment, we don’t go the usual route of investigating an old and run-down structure that received a makeover, but rather an empty space that was turned into something magnificent.
The professional team over at Premier Conservatories & Windows were tasked with constructing and adding a beautiful conservatory extension to an existing house in Oxfordshire. Created in the lean-to style (a type of simple structure originally added to an existing building with the rafters
leaning against another wall), this new creation not only added more internal space to the existing house, but also dramatically improved the house’s exterior façade.
Care to see some visual representation of the project? You know what to do…
Although the ‘before’ stage of this process wasn’t bad (that tiled terrace presented ample space for exterior socialising and entertaining), it wasn’t great either.
Because, in all honesty, it is not as if the weather allows for day-to-day entertaining outside, is it?
The experts in charge used their standard construction of starting with a steel conservatory base, followed by fitting in the pre-glazed side panels and then, finally, the roof.
Both the wall- and roof glass surfaces are specially made to provide heat insulation along with enhanced UV protection.
The leaning roof is added to the structure, and now we can finally start to appreciate this delightful new add-on, not only for the possibilities it adds to the owners’ lifestyle, but also how it complements the existing façade’s pitched roof.
Of course the way in which the contemporary glass surfaces of the new add-on contrast with the brick walls of the existing house also provides an enchanting visual effect.
Despite the conservatory’s size and quality, construction was finalised in a mere seven days, thanks to the skilled professionals and the pre-glazed conservatory kit.
Of course we couldn’t conclude this tour without a glimpse of the interiors, so here it is: wooden floors in a dusty cocoa-brown hue to complement the earthy hues of the brick wall while also providing a warm and charming look for the conservatory.
Now it’s on to the fun part: decorating!
Speaking of which, we suggest you check out: Decorating mistakes you don't know you're making.