These 10 patio ideas are perfect for a simple house

Simple homes can be so beautiful, as architects are masters at creating usable, contemporary spaces that need little in the way of fancy detailing.

However, one addition we fell is worth investing in is a suitably pared back patio. Adding so much more functionality to your small garden, a simple patio will essentially give you an extra room outside. Plus, if you stick with a simple theme, it will match your home perfectly.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your garden and the idea of a patio appeals, take a look at these simple yet beautiful designs and see which one could be ideal for your space!