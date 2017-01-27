Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

These 10 patio ideas are perfect for a simple house

press profile homify press profile homify
Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Simple homes can be so beautiful, as architects are masters at creating usable, contemporary spaces that need little in the way of fancy detailing.

However, one addition we fell is worth investing in is a suitably pared back patio. Adding so much more functionality to your small garden, a simple patio will essentially give you an extra room outside. Plus, if you stick with a simple theme, it will match your home perfectly. 

If you've been thinking about upgrading your garden and the idea of a patio appeals, take a look at these simple yet beautiful designs and see which one could be ideal for your space!

1. Crazy paving perfection

푸른하늘 아래의 거실, 「파티오」가 있는 스패니쉬 스타일의 집. , 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 Mediterranean style garden Stone White
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

Crazy paving makes for a perfect patio as it's cost-effective, easy to lay yourself, and adds something special to a garden space. 

Some pretty bistro dining furniture is all you need to add and suddenly you'll have a lovely al fresco spot that stands alone, while also matching with your home.

2. Natural wood for the win

RESIDÊNCIA RMJ, Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Modern garden
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Wooden patios will never go out of style and they make for such beautiful garden additions that you simply have to consider one. 

Decking is easier than ever to lay, then add a couple of potted plants and you're done!

3. Corner creativity

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

When your garden is a real point of pride, it can be difficult to sacrifice space for a patio, but follow this example and simply portion off a corner for a concrete pad. 

Brick edging will look terrific and think of it this way: a patio will give you a new way to sit and lovingly appreciate the rest of your garden.

4. All about the furniture

Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

For a simple patio that packs a big stylish punch, try to make it all about the furniture you choose. Add some bright cushions to elegant Rattan seating and you'll have a really impactful, comfortable spot outside.

5. Integrated terrace awesomeness

Architects Residence, MK2 international landscape architects MK2 international landscape architects Minimalist style garden
MK2 international landscape architects

MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects

If your home has scope for a covered terrace, you'd be remiss not to think about including one. You won't have to stray too far from the main building, yet can still enjoy some fresh air and lovely views of your garden too.

6. Rustic relaxation

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style garden
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Terracotta floor tiles are a simple yet effective way to create a pretty little patio. 

Adding wonderful warmth and a smooth surface underfoot, all you need to add is some natural wood and perhaps some potted plants and you'll have a lovely, pared back rustic vibe going on. 

Hammocks are optional, but recommended!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make it interesting

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

A simple wooden plinth will create a fantastically usable patio, but you can up the style stakes with what surrounds it. The shingle, topiary, outdoor lighting and sculptural additions here create something minimalist yet engaging!

8. Stick to the classics

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

What are the classic patio motifs? A bistro dining set. A parasol. And some pretty plants.

You can't deny they still work, can you? 

For a simple home, you don't need to go over the top in terms of garden additions, so sticking with the classics is a good and cost-effective idea.

9. Beautiful brick weave

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
italiagiardini

italiagiardini
italiagiardini
italiagiardini

Isn't this contrast of luscious green lawn against the smooth, sweeping brick weave absolutely lovely? 

We think brick weave is a fantastic way to create a simple patio and by playing with swirling shapes and lines, it will feel like a natural installation.

10. Creating a courtyard

Umbau Sanierung eines Bungalow, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Modern garden
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

If you're thinking you have a courtyard garden that can't offer much in the way of patio potential, think again! Wooden decking is the ideal choice for you and creates such a neat basis for some more imaginative touches. 

For example, this cut-out plant segment is a fantastic idea!

For more patio inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.

Modernising a small '60s bungalow
Which of these ideas would work well in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks