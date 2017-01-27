These 10 patio ideas are perfect for a simple house

Simple homes can be so beautiful, as architects are masters at creating usable, contemporary spaces that need little in the way of fancy detailing.
However, one addition we fell is worth investing in is a suitably pared back patio. Adding so much more functionality to your small garden, a simple patio will essentially give you an extra room outside. Plus, if you stick with a simple theme, it will match your home perfectly.
If you've been thinking about upgrading your garden and the idea of a patio appeals, take a look at these simple yet beautiful designs and see which one could be ideal for your space!
Crazy paving makes for a perfect patio as it's cost-effective, easy to lay yourself, and adds something special to a garden space.
Some pretty bistro dining furniture is all you need to add and suddenly you'll have a lovely al fresco spot that stands alone, while also matching with your home.
Wooden patios will never go out of style and they make for such beautiful garden additions that you simply have to consider one.
Decking is easier than ever to lay, then add a couple of potted plants and you're done!
When your garden is a real point of pride, it can be difficult to sacrifice space for a patio, but follow this example and simply portion off a corner for a concrete pad.
Brick edging will look terrific and think of it this way: a patio will give you a new way to sit and lovingly appreciate the rest of your garden.
For a simple patio that packs a big stylish punch, try to make it all about the furniture you choose. Add some bright cushions to elegant Rattan seating and you'll have a really impactful, comfortable spot outside.
If your home has scope for a covered terrace, you'd be remiss not to think about including one. You won't have to stray too far from the main building, yet can still enjoy some fresh air and lovely views of your garden too.
Terracotta floor tiles are a simple yet effective way to create a pretty little patio.
Adding wonderful warmth and a smooth surface underfoot, all you need to add is some natural wood and perhaps some potted plants and you'll have a lovely, pared back rustic vibe going on.
Hammocks are optional, but recommended!
A simple wooden plinth will create a fantastically usable patio, but you can up the style stakes with what surrounds it. The shingle, topiary, outdoor lighting and sculptural additions here create something minimalist yet engaging!
What are the classic patio motifs? A bistro dining set. A parasol. And some pretty plants.
You can't deny they still work, can you?
For a simple home, you don't need to go over the top in terms of garden additions, so sticking with the classics is a good and cost-effective idea.
Isn't this contrast of luscious green lawn against the smooth, sweeping brick weave absolutely lovely?
We think brick weave is a fantastic way to create a simple patio and by playing with swirling shapes and lines, it will feel like a natural installation.
If you're thinking you have a courtyard garden that can't offer much in the way of patio potential, think again! Wooden decking is the ideal choice for you and creates such a neat basis for some more imaginative touches.
For example, this cut-out plant segment is a fantastic idea!
For more patio inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to create a beautiful garden in a small space.