3 stylish (quick to build) prefab homes you can afford

There's a lot to be said for prefabricated homes. Not only are they now available in a myriad of beautiful styles, but they're so fast and cost-effective to build.
All you need is a talented designer that can create exactly what you need and you're away. However, if you have lingering doubts about how stylish they can be, we're going to show you three amazing designs.
Prepare to be seriously impressed and ready to commission your own, as these really are exceptional!
There's no doubting just how stylish this home is, is there?
Finished in pale grey, this lovely prefabricated home has all the charm of a Scandinavian property but with none of the expensive build costs or long waiting times.
Let's take a look inside…
What a charming and light-filled space.
The interior wooden walls look amazing in a pale wash and, with suitably ashy wood flooring, there's such a cosy and fresh feeling. It's also larger inside than we expected.
Here's the secret to all that natural light that's pouring in.
Large windows and doors keep the interior bright and airy and with the faux leading, they don't look modern enough to overshadow the Scandinavian theme.
To be honest, we've seen less generous proportions in standard houses!
A gently sloping ceiling helps to make the home feel tall as well as long, and we love how nothing feels cramped even though there's a kitchen and living room.
A fantastic two-bedroom property, we think you'll agree that kids would have more then enough room to sleep and play in here!
The lilac walls are so on trend and create a funkier space for little ones to enjoy.
When you think about what you use your bedroom for, it makes perfect sense to include a comfortable bed and not much else.
While this isn't a huge space, we don't think it feels too small and is quite pretty.
We were expecting the bathroom to be far smaller than it actually is. With room enough for a large shower and plenty of floor space, this is a room that would comfortably house a busy family all at once!
Now this style really is something!
The epitome of a fabulous modern wood cabin, we think this has such lovely rustic undertones and given that it's a prefabricated home, it would only take a matter of days to erect.
What a different feel to the first home.
By maintaining the wood as the main material inside as well as out, there's a warm and cohesive feel to this build, whilst the dark wood accents add something extra!
A large kitchen was clearly of the utmost importance here.
A classic L-shaped installation is easily supported by a big island and, by using dark wood for the structure, there's a dreamy contrast with the walls.
What more can you possibly need in a kitchen?
Generous amounts of worktop space make meal preparation a doddle whilst integrated appliances keep the whole look sleek and modern.
Placing the boiler in the bathroom is a great way to keep all functional items together and out of view in the more pretty living spaces.
We have to say that the dark wood flooring really adds sophistication to this happy space.
A one-bedroom design meant that a far more generous master suite could be created and what a dream it is, especially with the large double doors!
Warm, cosy and classically elegant, this is lovely.
Storage is key in a smaller home and this large, built-in wardrobe is certainly going to make light work of stashing clothes and household items.
It's amazing how much has been included in this home!
Monochrome never fails to impress or create a modern aesthetic and it works perfectly in this charming prefabricated home. Classic home elegance in a small and functional little build.
What more could you want?
We were half expecting to see a lot of black in this home, but what a delight to stumble upon such a fresh and bright interior.
Pale wood and white walls are the perfect companions, creating a really spacious feel.
Given the generous width, you'd be forgiven for seeing this hallway and expecting it to be part of a standard home build. However, it really is part of a small prefabricated property!
Who knew these homes could feel so large?
What kid wouldn't love having a bedroom like this?
With wooden walls and a big window, it feels every inch the perfect sunny little spot for a child. Add a rug and there would be endless hours spent playing on the floor.
Think you can't have a bath in a small prefab home? Think again!
This layout works so well and makes the most of every inch of space. It feels unfussy and modern, even with the boiler in here.
The reason these prefabricated homes are so stunning and change public opinion is that they're detail-orientated.
Adding wooden shutters and colour-coordinated guttering are the kind of touches you'd expect from a far more expensive build project!
For more prefabricated home inspiration, take a look at thsi Ideabook: A prefab home you can afford.