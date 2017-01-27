3 stylish (quick to build) prefab homes you can afford

There's a lot to be said for prefabricated homes. Not only are they now available in a myriad of beautiful styles, but they're so fast and cost-effective to build.

All you need is a talented designer that can create exactly what you need and you're away. However, if you have lingering doubts about how stylish they can be, we're going to show you three amazing designs.

Prepare to be seriously impressed and ready to commission your own, as these really are exceptional!