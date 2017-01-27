Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

3 stylish (quick to build) prefab homes you can afford

press profile homify press profile homify
Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Prefabricated home Engineered Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

There's a lot to be said for prefabricated homes. Not only are they now available in a myriad of beautiful styles, but they're so fast and cost-effective to build.

All you need is a talented designer that can create exactly what you need and you're away. However, if you have lingering doubts about how stylish they can be, we're going to show you three amazing designs. 

Prepare to be seriously impressed and ready to commission your own, as these really are exceptional!

1. Scandinavian style

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Prefabricated home Engineered Wood Wood effect
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

There's no doubting just how stylish this home is, is there? 

Finished in pale grey, this lovely prefabricated home has all the charm of a Scandinavian property but with none of the expensive build costs or long waiting times. 

Let's take a look inside…

Open-plan interior

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Scandinavian style living room White
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

What a charming and light-filled space. 

The interior wooden walls look amazing in a pale wash and, with suitably ashy wood flooring, there's such a cosy and fresh feeling. It's also larger inside than we expected.

Fantastic doors

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Scandinavian style living room White
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Here's the secret to all that natural light that's pouring in.

Large windows and doors keep the interior bright and airy and with the faux leading, they don't look modern enough to overshadow the Scandinavian theme.

Comfortable proportions

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Scandinavian style kitchen White
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

To be honest, we've seen less generous proportions in standard houses! 

A gently sloping ceiling helps to make the home feel tall as well as long, and we love how nothing feels cramped even though there's a kitchen and living room.

A room for the kids

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Scandinavian style nursery/kids room White
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

A fantastic two-bedroom property, we think you'll agree that kids would have more then enough room to sleep and play in here! 

The lilac walls are so on trend and create a funkier space for little ones to enjoy.

Pretty double bedroom

homify Scandinavian style bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you think about what you use your bedroom for, it makes perfect sense to include a comfortable bed and not much else. 

While this isn't a huge space, we don't think it feels too small and is quite pretty.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Generous bathroom

homify Classic style bathroom Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

We were expecting the bathroom to be far smaller than it actually is. With room enough for a large shower and plenty of floor space, this is a room that would comfortably house a busy family all at once!

2. Traditional cabin

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Prefabricated home Wood Brown
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Now this style really is something! 

The epitome of a fabulous modern wood cabin, we think this has such lovely rustic undertones and given that it's a prefabricated home, it would only take a matter of days to erect.

Amazing living space

homify Classic style living room Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

What a different feel to the first home. 

By maintaining the wood as the main material inside as well as out, there's a warm and cohesive feel to this build, whilst the dark wood accents add something extra!

Generous kitchen

homify Classic style living room Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large kitchen was clearly of the utmost importance here.

A classic L-shaped installation is easily supported by a big island and, by using dark wood for the structure, there's a dreamy contrast with the walls.

So functional

homify Classic style kitchen Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

What more can you possibly need in a kitchen? 

Generous amounts of worktop space make meal preparation a doddle whilst integrated appliances keep the whole look sleek and modern.

Fully kitted-out bathroom

homify Classic style bathroom Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Placing the boiler in the bathroom is a great way to keep all functional items together and out of view in the more pretty living spaces. 

We have to say that the dark wood flooring really adds sophistication to this happy space.

Great master bedroom

homify Classic style bedroom Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

A one-bedroom design meant that a far more generous master suite could be created and what a dream it is, especially with the large double doors!

Warm, cosy and classically elegant, this is lovely.

Stylish wardrobe

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Classic style dressing room Brown
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Storage is key in a smaller home and this large, built-in wardrobe is certainly going to make light work of stashing clothes and household items. 

It's amazing how much has been included in this home!

3. Modern styling

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Prefabricated home White
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Monochrome never fails to impress or create a modern aesthetic and it works perfectly in this charming prefabricated home. Classic home elegance in a small and functional little build. 

What more could you want?

Fresh and bright

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Modern living room White
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

We were half expecting to see a lot of black in this home, but what a delight to stumble upon such a fresh and bright interior.

Pale wood and white walls are the perfect companions, creating a really spacious feel.

Roomy corridor

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Modern corridor, hallway & stairs White
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Given the generous width, you'd be forgiven for seeing this hallway and expecting it to be part of a standard home build. However, it really is part of a small prefabricated property! 

Who knew these homes could feel so large?

Perfect for children

homify Modern nursery/kids room Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

What kid wouldn't love having a bedroom like this? 

With wooden walls and a big window, it feels every inch the perfect sunny little spot for a child. Add a rug and there would be endless hours spent playing on the floor.

Nicely laid out bathroom

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Modern bathroom Multicolored
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Think you can't have a bath in a small prefab home? Think again! 

This layout works so well and makes the most of every inch of space. It feels unfussy and modern, even with the boiler in here.

Details matter

Domki mobilne 12x4m w różnych konfiguracjach, Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa Modern houses
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa
Letniskowo.pl Garkowski, Solka, Spółka Komandytowa

The reason these prefabricated homes are so stunning and change public opinion is that they're detail-orientated. 

Adding wooden shutters and colour-coordinated guttering are the kind of touches you'd expect from a far more expensive build project!

For more prefabricated home inspiration, take a look at thsi Ideabook: A prefab home you can afford.

​The ultimate modern family home
Could you be tempted by a prefabricated home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks