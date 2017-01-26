Modernising a small '60s bungalow

Fast fact: the bungalow originated in the Bengali region in South Asia. The term was created in India and derived from the word ‘bangalo’, which means ‘Bengali’. This was what the locals used to describe a house in ‘Bengal style’.

Fast-forward to today, where housing options may have undergone a few evolutionary changes, yet the features of the typical bungalow still remain the same (although the meaning of the word may vary a bit from country to country).

So how about considering a modern-style bungalow for your next architectural project? To further inspire you, we bring this delightful creation, which is pure perfection for a young couple who may or may not be thinking of branching out their little family.

Let’s take a closer look at this contemporary bungalow…