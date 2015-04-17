Invigorating a Boring 1960s Home

Cladding the exterior of your home is one of the easiest, most cost-effective and visually impactful ways to transform the look and feel of the exterior of your home design. Many mid-century homes built in the UK are now looking very tired, outdated and lacking any spirit. One such home was this property in West Sussex, which was typical of mid-century houses, characterised by small rooms, lack of living space and a poor relationship with their surrounding gardens.

After being extended to allow the occupants to live more comfortably, and covering the existing structure in the same black timber of the extension, the home has been completely revamped, inside and out. Not only does the new black cladding and extension give the home a unique visual aspect, it also enhances the thermal property of the house, lessening its impact on the environment.

Join us for a closer look…