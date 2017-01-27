​The ultimate modern family home

The idea behind our homify 360° segments is not only to treat you to beautiful houses and envy-inducing structures worldwide, but also so you can catch a firm amount of inspiration for your own spaces. Whether it’s a particular window shutter on a country house in Tuscany or the layout of a terrace on a property in Sydney, feel free to gather as many architectural- and interior design ideas as you please – and enjoy doing so.

Today’s discovery takes on the form of a modern family home that flaunts quite the stately look on the outside. Yet the insides are not far behind, as they manage to bring elegant materials, clever colour combinations and light-filled rooms to the table – all to inspire you, of course.

Let’s take it away!