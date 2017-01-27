Old '80s rooms get a (much needed) modern makeover

On today’s ‘before and after’ segment, we feature two different spaces within the same house that each required a super modern upgrade super fast; one is a room that every household has (or should have), and the other is regarded as a luxury space that only a select few (fortunate) households can enjoy.
Both this bathroom and sauna are included in a residential house that was built in the 1980s – the problem was that both rooms still had the 1980s look, a pretty far cry from the chic and contemporary style that most modern bathrooms of today flaunt, not to mention sauna spaces.
But before we can revel in the ‘after’ beauties, we must first witness the ‘before’ tragedies…
The sauna is located in the cellar of the house, which already tells us that natural lighting was not an option here. And you guessed it – this old space was dark, gloomy and completely inhospitable.
Add to that an outdated tiled wall, a ceiling which looked like it was about to crush you and a heartbreaking little light that tried really hard to illuminate this space, and you can see why a modern upgrade was recommended.
Now this new space is much more appealing, even to those suffering from claustrophobia. That’s right, thanks to clever lighting and new ceiling surfaces, this room no longer appears as if it’s about to come crashing down on us (that ceiling appears to be floating, don’t you agree?).
Raw stone pieces have been used for the walls’ new cladding, adding a deliciously textured look to the space. In addition, timber shelving and a floating sink-and-counter have both undergone a modern makeover, making them fit in quite stylishly with this space’s new contemporary look.
Like the sauna, the bathroom was also designed in a style that fit in perfectly with the 1980s, yet not so much with the 21st century.
Two little wall niches for mirrors, chrome, lots of grey, and halogen lighting dominated this cramped little room, as well as a lot of clutter!
Bring on the lights, space and a much brighter atmosphere! The professionals in charge really showed us what they are made of with this new beauty, achieved via clean lines, neutral hues and numerous clever touch-ups that add both space (via the cabinets underneath the double sinks) and style in a sleek manner.
The new colour palette now enjoys a much more modern look thanks to its white-on-beige look, with oversized sandstone tiles giving the room a unique and contemporary ambience.
A sliding glass pane on the right separates the shower area from the sinks. And we are ever so pleased to notice that the two sad little mirrors got upgraded into a much bigger one.
The other side of the bathroom design flaunts a sleek-shaped tub that continues the linear style of the room most superbly. But what we really admire here is how two little windows manage to lure in an abundance of natural light to bounce around the neutral-toned surfaces and illuminate the entire bathroom.
A sleek and shiny makeover that is quite worthy of the 21st century!
