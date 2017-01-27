Old '80s rooms get a (much needed) modern makeover

On today’s ‘before and after’ segment, we feature two different spaces within the same house that each required a super modern upgrade super fast; one is a room that every household has (or should have), and the other is regarded as a luxury space that only a select few (fortunate) households can enjoy.

Both this bathroom and sauna are included in a residential house that was built in the 1980s – the problem was that both rooms still had the 1980s look, a pretty far cry from the chic and contemporary style that most modern bathrooms of today flaunt, not to mention sauna spaces.

But before we can revel in the ‘after’ beauties, we must first witness the ‘before’ tragedies…