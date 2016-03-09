A gold standard family home

Introducing the award-winning 'Knutsford House' by UK based and internationally recognised architecture firm, Nicolas Tye. Boasting a diverse residential portfolio, the firm strives to create extraordinary buildings for their clients. Crucial to their success has been the firm's innovative design philosophy that aims to ensure excitement and enjoyment from their buildings. 'Knutsford House' is definitely not exempt from this approach.

Situated amongst a mature landscape site in Cheshire is where you'll find this beautiful new build. The home appears as a bold symmetrical mass and is wrapped in beautiful western red cedar timber that resonates within the landscape. The interiors are defined by their generous proportions and an undoubted sense of timeless elegance.

Scroll down to begin a tour of the property…