A gold standard family home

Introducing the award-winning 'Knutsford House' by UK based and internationally recognised architecture firm, Nicolas Tye. Boasting a diverse residential portfolio, the firm strives to create extraordinary buildings for their clients. Crucial to their success has been the firm's innovative design philosophy that aims to ensure excitement and enjoyment from their buildings. 'Knutsford House' is definitely not exempt from this approach.
Situated amongst a mature landscape site in Cheshire is where you'll find this beautiful new build. The home appears as a bold symmetrical mass and is wrapped in beautiful western red cedar timber that resonates within the landscape. The interiors are defined by their generous proportions and an undoubted sense of timeless elegance.
Scroll down to begin a tour of the property…
Approaching the home from the driveway, we're dazzled by the harmonious nature of the building, which stands elegantly amongst the rural landscape. Contemporary in design, there's so much to love about the unique aesthetic of the building, which appears to blend so many architectural styles.
We particularly love the traditional pitched roof that's covered in natural slate—a playful nod to the similarly shaped homes and barns found in the area.
The L-shape design becomes clear from the rear. You'll notice the home is designed as a series of linear volumes, with each having their particular character.
Both the lower and upper level incorporate a generous amount of glazing to ensure that those inside can enjoy views from almost every room of the house. The building has very clean look, which has been achieved by incorporating recessed gutters with concealed downpipes.
Open and spacious, the combined kitchen and dining space is visually stunning and well resolved. Take note of the sliding doors that open up the space to a terrace that's perfect for warmer days when meals can be taken outside.
A thoughtful inclusion was the underfloor heating that's linked to a high efficiency gas-condensing boiler, keeping the floor tiles warm underfoot during those cold winter days.
The room's monochrome scheme is enhanced by the diverse choices of textures and materials. The charcoal shade of the stacked stone internal wall provides the space with a certain roughness, whilst contrast is gained from the ultra streamlined and glossy finish of the work surfaces and cabinetry.
The stacked stone internal wall incorporates a two-sided fireplace, as well as a floor-to-ceiling void that is used to house a wood pile.
The beautiful mature trees found outside can be viewed at every angle through the huge floor-to-ceiling glazing.
The glazing is made from highly thermal recessed panels, allowing those inside to have the best possible view and to enjoy optimum temperature control during any season.
The master bedroom oozes with a special homely charm and feels characteristically English through the choice of décor.
Every small detail has been well considered; from the weave basket that acts as cute bedside table to the stellar choice of lighting above the bed.
The master bedroom even has its own private terrace. Clad completely in the same western red cedar found on the building's exterior, the terrace resonates with the natural landscape and offers an almost treehouse like appeal.
The bathroom offers the same choice of colours and textures as seen in the kitchen and dining space.
Frosted glass provides those inside with privacy from prying eyes, though there is seemingly no limit to the amount of natural light that illuminates every nook and corner of the space. This effect is furthered enhanced by transparent glass shower screens and large mirror, which reflect all the available light.
Upstairs in a more private section of the home we find ourselves in a music studio. It's a simply furnished space to provide plenty of space for any spontaneous jams to happen when fellow musicians happen to come by.
We exit the home to end our tour in the garden, next to the simple yet elegant water feature. A simple pool brings a peaceful vibe to the garden thanks to the soft trickling sound of water.
The brief received by Nicolas Tye Architects was to create a timeless yet elegant design, which connected with the surrounding landscape. It should come as no surprise that the firm received the Northern Design Award—New Build House Winner for 'Knutsford House'.
