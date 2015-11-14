A 110 m² home every family wants

Are you considering building a new house? If so, you'll find that your options are growing as building techniques, modern materials, and the integration of technology have well and truly changed the approach to home design and construction. Building firms, architects, and planners alike all need to keep up with the market as these new design elements are in a constant state of change and advancement. You'll soon see for yourself as we take a tour of this newly built suburban home from one of our favourite design firms, Biuro Projektowe.

Defined by a superlative design and enhanced by its excellent choice of materials and scheme, this breathtaking single-storey residence is a true standout. Beautifully interconnected and oriented to the west and north to capture abundant sunlight, the lucky owners have the unlimited potential to entertain and unwind in a fresh and light-filled setting.

Come and see it all for yourself!