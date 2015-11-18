Essential kitchen planning advice

If you mention kitchen during any conversation, you will probably evoke images of chopping onions and boiling pots. Are these really the only functions of a kitchen? Food preparation and cooking? That would be perhaps be true in times gone by but in the modern era a kitchen has become one of the pivotal rooms of the house.
It is the place where you enjoy a morning coffee and host dinner parties with friends. It is where the busy schedules of the family align, if only for a few fleeting moments each day. With this in mind, it requires thoughtful planning for a kitchen to facilitate its modern functions.
Today we shall endeavour to provide you with essential advice for kitchen planning!
The first thing to consider when planning a kitchen is whether to renovate or start anew. If you are up for some remodelling, make arrangements for what should stay and what should go. The layout of the kitchen should only be changed if the update offers substantial benefits. If the purpose of change is to add value to your home, take into account most buyers will want to bring a touch of their own aesthetics to the room.
If you are dreaming of a new kitchen, pay attention to the layout. Think which features are most important, consider the length of your worktops, how much storage you require, the potential uses of the kitchen and how the appliances will be arranged.
In this example, the layout of the kitchen includes an island, which allows the sink, hob and oven to be in close proximity, as well as offering ample surface space and discrete storage.
Having made the necessary arrangements, the next step will be to choose your appliances. It is important to consider the energy efficiency of the kitchen electronics so try to find appliances stamped by Energy Star.
With appliances friendly towards energy consumption, your monthly expenses will reduce and you can invest the money saved into expanding your kitchen arsenal. Whether you are planning to renovate or build a new, it will be beneficial if the purchased appliances can stand the test of time.
Another important factor to contemplate is the space required. Whether it is a fridge or a oven, take the necessary measurements and compare them with your kitchen's layout. Don't make an expensive mistake!
After you have made the prerequisite arrangements and chose the best possible appliances, someone has to make the kitchen functional, right? Assembling a new kitchen will be time consuming so schedule your time accordingly.
As seen in the image, above, the all-in-one gloss black kitchen includes appliances, sink, counter and cabinets, sitting upon a gleaming floor. This kind of high-spec finish would have taken planning, time and expert hands. Most kitchen planners will employ professional constructors and include a service for delivering the kitchen goods. Consulting with them will save you a lot of potential stress and, thus, put a pin in your kitchen master plan for scheduling, construction and delivery.
There are some kitchen features that will demand your attention when making the plan, the first feature of which will be wall design. It is the perfect place to make a personal statement in your kitchen. You might want a series of monogram letters in vinyl to welcome your guests at those dinner parties. Or a chalkboard for leaving messages for the family.
In this example we've chosen here, you can see white and grey accents, meeting together in the middle to remind you a little bit of childhood… .unless you didn't play Tetris as a child. Then it will just be a splendid blend of colours springing a kitchen into life.
The next feature will be floor design. There are many choices for the kitchen floor and when there are many options it tends to get confusing. So, here are some factors to focus on.
If you want durability, have an open-plan kitchen and wish the design to stand the passage of time, hardwood is the best choice. If you are an adventurous chef, have a tight budget and want to spend less time cleaning, opt for vinyl. If you seek low maintenance but want a strong floor, tiles are the way to go.
If you are a renegade soul that despises uniformity and has the luxury of a bigger budget, investigate parquet flooring, like that seen here. There are, of course, more varieties of kitchen floors; just remember to carefully consider your needs and how each option can foster them.
Finally, the last item on your kitchen master plan should be the furniture and décor. Regarding furniture, a table, stools and chairs should be included. If your space is limited, it will be a mistake to leave furniture as an afterthought.
The image illustrates how furniture can be incorporated into the design of a small kitchen. The table is retractable from the kitchen island, called upon when needed and disappearing into hiding having served its purpose. A folding table can also be a great way to gain precious space in a small kitchen.
As for decoration, that is dependent on personal taste. For example, you can bring nature into your kitchen with flowerpots, vases and plates brimming with seasonal fruits. Silverware and ornamental objects can also be a part of the décor design but they should align with the overall aesthetic of the room.
In conclusion, planning for a kitchen requires patience and consideration. Whilst being a time consuming exercise, it is worthwhile for a room that can play such a vital role in your home.
