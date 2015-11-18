Essential kitchen planning advice

If you mention kitchen during any conversation, you will probably evoke images of chopping onions and boiling pots. Are these really the only functions of a kitchen? Food preparation and cooking? That would be perhaps be true in times gone by but in the modern era a kitchen has become one of the pivotal rooms of the house.

It is the place where you enjoy a morning coffee and host dinner parties with friends. It is where the busy schedules of the family align, if only for a few fleeting moments each day. With this in mind, it requires thoughtful planning for a kitchen to facilitate its modern functions.

Today we shall endeavour to provide you with essential advice for kitchen planning!