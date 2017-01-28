17 Clever Tricks to Improve Your Home without Planning Permission

Planning on extending or remodelling your home to give it a fantastic new look? Before you start sorting through new fence options or dreaming up new colour combinations, are you sure you are allowed to change your home’s look without formal permission?
Certain types of home improvement projects (like re-wallpapering your dining room, for example) don’t require planning permission, as they qualify under something called Permitted Development rights (PD). However, in recent years, the government has extended what is acceptable under PD in a bid to speed up the planning process.
And the last thing you want is to jump-start a dreamy renovation project just to hear that you didn’t follow the correct procedures, right?
So, to save you time and money (and embarrassment), let’s look at 17 ways to beautify your home without obtaining planning permission.
Bear in mind that certain criteria are attached to this one, such as using materials similar to the existing structure, etc.
As long as you’re not extending the overall footprint of your home, PD allows you to continue with interior remodelling without obtaining planning permission.
Providing you are not increasing the overall footprint of your home, you may proceed with incorporating an integral garage into your home.
Double-glazing can be installed under PD rights, as long as your property isn’t listed. If you’re planning to add new or bigger windows or doors, you’ll need to follow Building Regulations.
Rooflights can be added to your home under PD as long as they don’t project more than 15 cm from the roof slope.
Loft conversions are a great way to create extra space; just be sure yours is less than 40 m³ to not require planning permission.
A two-storey extension can only be added to your house under PD rights if it is at the rear. Bear in mind that it must not exceed 3 m in depth or be within 7 m of the rear boundary.
You may add an outbuilding in your garden, but avoid building in front of your property, as this generally requires planning permission.
Bear in mind that your plans will also need to meet certain criteria, such as no verandas, balconies or raised platforms; and that the room can’t exceed 30 m² or occupy more than 50% of your garden.
You may add a porch without obtaining permission, provided that it is not taller than 3 m, within 2 m of a boundary next to a highway, or over 3 m².
Combining two houses into one is fine; however, splitting an existing property into two requires full planning permission.
Feel free to change gates, fences and walls, providing they’re not taller than 1 m, are situated next to a highway or within 2 m for any other boundary.
For listed buildings, you’ll need to apply for planning permission.
Under PD rights, you can build an outdoor pool as long as the area it covers does not exceed 50% of your garden.
Go ahead, as long as your home isn’t within a Conservation Area or Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
PD rights cover putting up a decked area in your garden, providing it’s no more than 30 cm above the ground. Also keep in mind that the decking, plus any extensions or outbuildings, cannot cover more than 50% of your garden.
Solar panels can be added to your home under PD, providing they don’t protrude more than 20 cm above the surface they’re attached to.
Also remember that the highest part of the panel may not exceed the highest part of the roof, excluding the chimney.
For parking, you may add in a driveway under PD rights, providing any surface over 5 m² is made of porous material, or that run-off water from the surface will be directed into a permeable area within the property boundary, not onto the highway.
When it comes to basements, PD covers converting an existing basement into living space, as long as there will be no change to your house’s exterior and it’s not being used as a separate dwelling.
It’s always better to be extra careful; thus, before you treat your house to a delightful new look, be sure to check with your local planning authority to ensure you do not require planning permission, as, in some cases, PD rights may have been altered.
