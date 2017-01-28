Modern extension for an old barn

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a recent project that showcases, once again, how important it is to opt for the correct building materials.

The challenge? To merge a rustic stone house with a more contemporary conservatory. The professionals in charge of the project? IQ Glass UK. The materials opted for? Crystal-clear glass.

Now why glass, of all the possible options that could have been chosen? Well, the frameless glass link adds the perfect contemporary touch to a traditional, old-style, stone-clad property; a visual contrast in terms of material, texture and design.

But before we divulge too much information, let’s see some visual representation of this stunning project…