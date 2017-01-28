Modern extension for an old barn

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a recent project that showcases, once again, how important it is to opt for the correct building materials.
The challenge? To merge a rustic stone house with a more contemporary conservatory. The professionals in charge of the project? IQ Glass UK. The materials opted for? Crystal-clear glass.
Now why glass, of all the possible options that could have been chosen? Well, the frameless glass link adds the perfect contemporary touch to a traditional, old-style, stone-clad property; a visual contrast in terms of material, texture and design.
But before we divulge too much information, let’s see some visual representation of this stunning project…
A glass link was deemed the perfect choice, as the homeowners wanted to create a connection that didn’t eclipse too much of their beautifully bricked house from the outside.
As we can see here, the installation of this frameless glass link maximises the natural light intake into the space, providing a well-lit living area throughout the day (and a glittering ambience by night, we are sure).
But won’t the sun beaming down on the glass panes affect the house’s interior temperature, you may wonder? Not at all, for solar control coatings were used to protect the highly glazed space from overheating under direct sunlight.
When seen from far away, the frameless glass link creates the illusion of a gap between the home and conservatory.
The results are just as amazing from the inside, however, as the glass offers a magnificent view of the surrounding landscape, effectively becoming one with the lushness of nature (on a visual level, at least).
Plus, how visually limited would the interiors have become if, say, wood or stone had been used instead of a transparent material?
Although glass is the main reason why this link is so effective, it wasn’t the only material used in the construction. Metal beams were also part of the installation, creating an almost completely open space while going quite the distance in maximising the intake of natural light.
In addition, using metal beams also creates a contrast with the brick/stone walls, clear glass panes and the timber supports of the conservatory, ensuring quite a combination of texture and colour.
Time for one last look, so how about we view the conservatory? Here we get a prime view of how the metal beams offset with the wooden ones; a delightful crossing-over from sleek and contemporary to rustic and homey.
Sofas and a handful of décor pieces ensure a comfy and welcoming interior space, allowing these fortunate inhabitants a most relaxing spot to enjoy the beautiful outdoors while being indoors.
Now, just imagine how fantastic it must be to relax under that glass roof in the middle of a rainstorm!
