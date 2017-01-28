​This modern home is love at first sight (come inside)

The structure we're viewing today on homify 360° is a perfect reminder of how small touch-ups in a home can make a big difference to the living spaces. Although this discovery (a delightful family home) had lots of potential in terms of space, it didn’t quite flaunt the right look one would want for a contemporary home.
Fortunately, various makeovers ensued, and today this house treats its inhabitants (and us) to a very delicious look that is bright, open, stylish and super contemporary.
Let’s take a look!
The exterior façade where the front door is located presents a very laid-back look of neutral hues and modern building materials like stone, glass and concrete. A comfy open terrace is also presented, adding to the spacious and open look of the interiors (which we’ll have a look at soon enough).
To add extra charm and colour, some garden touches were also brought in, neatly framing the exterior wall that surrounds the terrace.
Words like ‘cutting-edge’ and ‘sleekness’ spring to mind when witnessing the interiors; not only are these spaces well-designed and roomy, but they are clearly intended for those who take the contemporary approach to interior design seriously.
Earthy hues control the colour palette with precision, adorning every surface from the floor to the ceiling. And speaking of the ceiling, notice how it appears to be floating thanks to the ingenious inclusion of living room lighting fixtures and varied materials and textures.
What good is a splendidly designed house if one can’t enjoy it with optimum comfort? That’s where this super plush sofa (in a very modern style) comes in, allowing the homeowners to relax in style while entertaining and/or socialising, or just spending some quality time at home.
Notice the wall niches behind the sofa that not only help with storing/displaying keepsakes, but also add in some visual detail to the space.
As we can see, the house presents two floors. The ground-floor consists of the more social areas like the living room, dining area and kitchen (in a welcoming open-plan layout), while the more private rooms (such as the bathrooms and bedrooms) are located upstairs.
A modern-style staircase, complete with glass balustrades, connects the two floors while playing the part of a contemporary décor piece.
Not only does the neutral colour palette connect the various rooms, so do the various surfaces coated in the dusty hued wood.
Notice how it adorns elements like not only the ceiling, but also the TV cabinet and coffee table in the living room, the steps of the staircase, as well as the legs of the dining chairs.
Even though all the interiors flaunt the same contemporary style, it is the kitchen which seems most futuristic. Everything, from the crisp white cabinets that have a subtle design (no knobs or door handles are visible) to the brilliant lighting fixtures, makes this space look as if it is light years ahead of its time.
But of course it’s not just about the look, as the amount of storage areas, working surfaces, and dining- and seating spots all contribute to make this the perfect kitchen for cooking and socialising.
To conclude our tour, we take a look at one of the bedrooms which, of course, is also designed in the same contemporary style as the rest of the house.
The entire one wall of the room has been transformed into a closet (flaunting the same clean and serene look as the kitchen cabinetry) – and do you notice the little basin and sink located on the left side? A very unique touch that not all bedrooms can brag about, yet in this stylish home with its exceptional look, it seems most suitable.
