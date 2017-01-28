​This modern home is love at first sight (come inside)

The structure we're viewing today on homify 360° is a perfect reminder of how small touch-ups in a home can make a big difference to the living spaces. Although this discovery (a delightful family home) had lots of potential in terms of space, it didn’t quite flaunt the right look one would want for a contemporary home.

Fortunately, various makeovers ensued, and today this house treats its inhabitants (and us) to a very delicious look that is bright, open, stylish and super contemporary.

Let’s take a look!