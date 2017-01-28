17 living rooms that'll make you want to change yours!

While the kitchen is usually the heart of the home, your living room is also a main focus. Therefore, when it comes to entertaining guests and securing a cosy space for your family, you need to make sure yours is exactly as you want it.

If you have a tendency to look at yours and feel that it just isn't quite right, then we've found some incredible living rooms (each designed and curated by an amazing interior designer), which we're confident will inspire you to give yours a thorough revamp.

Take a look and see which styles and layouts appeal to you and have a think about which ones would work in your room. Don't stay in living room limbo when there are so many great alternatives out there!