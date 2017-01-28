Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 living rooms that'll make you want to change yours!

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

While the kitchen is usually the heart of the home, your living room is also a main focus. Therefore, when it comes to entertaining guests and securing a cosy space for your family, you need to make sure yours is exactly as you want it.

If you have a tendency to look at yours and feel that it just isn't quite right, then we've found some incredible living rooms (each designed and curated by an amazing interior designer), which we're confident will inspire you to give yours a thorough revamp. 

Take a look and see which styles and layouts appeal to you and have a think about which ones would work in your room. Don't stay in living room limbo when there are so many great alternatives out there!

1. Fun and colourful

Town House, Sussex., CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE Classic style living room
CHALKSPACE

Town House, Sussex.

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

What a charming living room. which makes up for petite dimensions with fun bursts of colour and interesting furniture. We love that mirror!

2. Modern and stylish

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern living room
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

The dark accents here make for a striking and beautiful space that still feels cosy and comfortable. A huge sofa never also goes amiss if you have the space!

3. Neutral haven

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern living room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

When your whole home has been decorated with a neutral look and feel, your living room should follow suit. The cacophony of creams and natural wood here are perfect.

4. Sociable layout

Conoce esta Casa Estilo Nórdico [Barcelona], A! Emotional living & work A! Emotional living & work Minimalist living room
A! Emotional living &amp; work

A! Emotional living & work
A! Emotional living &amp; work
A! Emotional living & work

Most living rooms have a TV, but we love how the furniture here has been arranged with more conversational socialising in mind. Those sofas look so comfy too.

5. Gallery chic

Departamento Doig, Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior Modern living room
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior
Oneto/Sousa Arquitectura Interior

There's something about a monochrome scheme with glass furniture that evokes the feeling of an art gallery. Black cushions and picture frames add some delicious contrast.

6. As funky as you are

Ejemplos de decoración, DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA Modern living room
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA
DISEÑO INTERIOR LTDA

If you have a penchant for colour and pattern, you can't go wrong by expressing that in your living room. A bright feature wall, some fabulous cushions and a quirky coffee table are all you need.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Traditional charm

Итальянский квартал, Alexander Krivov Alexander Krivov Classic style living room Turquoise
Alexander Krivov

Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov
Alexander Krivov

What a beautiful room! The bluebell-coloured walls with white woodwork have such a heritage feel, then add in some traditional chairs and you have a timeless and elegant space.

8. Small and sunny

Casa Sabaneta, Artek sas Artek sas Modern living room Glass Green
Artek sas

Artek sas
Artek sas
Artek sas

This living room is part of a wider open-plan aesthetic and we love how a simple area rug has been used to denote exactly where the 'living room' is. 

The colour coordinated chairs and cushions are also so well executed.

9. Full of character

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

When unusual furniture choices are at the top of your living room must-have list, we applaud you!

This velvet Chesterfield sofa looks phenomenal in grey, especially with some bright red bolster cushions and eye-catching wall art.

10. Rustic tones

Varios, Arkiurbana Arkiurbana Classic style living room
Arkiurbana

Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana

For a cosy living room, autumnal, rustic colours should be a serious consideration. Just look at how well all the orange and green accents here create a warm and inviting area.

11. Natural tones

Интерьер квартиры с намеком на фэн-шуй, Студия интерьера "SENSE" Студия интерьера 'SENSE' Eclectic style living room
Студия интерьера <q>SENSE</q>

Студия интерьера "SENSE"
Студия интерьера <q>SENSE</q>
Студия интерьера "SENSE"

It might be the coffee and cream tones, the incredible living room lighting or the large tree that's making this room look so pretty but, as a whole, they are unbeatable.

What a stylishly pared back space.

12. Make a statement

Apartamento torres de chico , Davecube Design Davecube Design Modern living room
Davecube Design

Davecube Design
Davecube Design
Davecube Design

Wall decals are so popular now and with custom designs being so easy to create, why not think about havign your life mantra or a favourite quote up on your wall?

13. Dark and delightful

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

This living room is amazing as it has made such great use of darker colours and natural materials. The fireplace sets the moody tone and those velvet sofas are gorgeous!

14. Simple and sweet

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

We love how put together this living room looks. With some pretty pink accents and a sociable sofa layout, there's a happy, comfortable vibe here.

15. Textile heaven

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

All the rugged (almost rustic) textiles here certainly create an amazingly welcoming living room and we love how well everything works with the huge amount of natural wood.

16. A view instead of a TV

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Can't you just picture how lovely it must be to enjoy some relaxation here? With no TV as a distraction, it's all about the view of the garden and that amazing fire!

17. Living in luxury

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Fluffy rugs, chandeliers and suede sofas all come together to create a soft and luxurious space that must excite the senses and relax the body.

For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 great colours to paint your small living room walls.

Old '80s rooms get a (much needed) modern makeover
Which of these styles made you consider a revamp?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks