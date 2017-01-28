17 living rooms that'll make you want to change yours!

While the kitchen is usually the heart of the home, your living room is also a main focus. Therefore, when it comes to entertaining guests and securing a cosy space for your family, you need to make sure yours is exactly as you want it.
If you have a tendency to look at yours and feel that it just isn't quite right, then we've found some incredible living rooms (each designed and curated by an amazing interior designer), which we're confident will inspire you to give yours a thorough revamp.
Take a look and see which styles and layouts appeal to you and have a think about which ones would work in your room. Don't stay in living room limbo when there are so many great alternatives out there!
What a charming living room. which makes up for petite dimensions with fun bursts of colour and interesting furniture. We love that mirror!
The dark accents here make for a striking and beautiful space that still feels cosy and comfortable. A huge sofa never also goes amiss if you have the space!
When your whole home has been decorated with a neutral look and feel, your living room should follow suit. The cacophony of creams and natural wood here are perfect.
Most living rooms have a TV, but we love how the furniture here has been arranged with more conversational socialising in mind. Those sofas look so comfy too.
There's something about a monochrome scheme with glass furniture that evokes the feeling of an art gallery. Black cushions and picture frames add some delicious contrast.
If you have a penchant for colour and pattern, you can't go wrong by expressing that in your living room. A bright feature wall, some fabulous cushions and a quirky coffee table are all you need.
What a beautiful room! The bluebell-coloured walls with white woodwork have such a heritage feel, then add in some traditional chairs and you have a timeless and elegant space.
This living room is part of a wider open-plan aesthetic and we love how a simple area rug has been used to denote exactly where the 'living room' is.
The colour coordinated chairs and cushions are also so well executed.
When unusual furniture choices are at the top of your living room must-have list, we applaud you!
This velvet Chesterfield sofa looks phenomenal in grey, especially with some bright red bolster cushions and eye-catching wall art.
For a cosy living room, autumnal, rustic colours should be a serious consideration. Just look at how well all the orange and green accents here create a warm and inviting area.
It might be the coffee and cream tones, the incredible living room lighting or the large tree that's making this room look so pretty but, as a whole, they are unbeatable.
What a stylishly pared back space.
Wall decals are so popular now and with custom designs being so easy to create, why not think about havign your life mantra or a favourite quote up on your wall?
This living room is amazing as it has made such great use of darker colours and natural materials. The fireplace sets the moody tone and those velvet sofas are gorgeous!
We love how put together this living room looks. With some pretty pink accents and a sociable sofa layout, there's a happy, comfortable vibe here.
All the rugged (almost rustic) textiles here certainly create an amazingly welcoming living room and we love how well everything works with the huge amount of natural wood.
Can't you just picture how lovely it must be to enjoy some relaxation here? With no TV as a distraction, it's all about the view of the garden and that amazing fire!
Fluffy rugs, chandeliers and suede sofas all come together to create a soft and luxurious space that must excite the senses and relax the body.
