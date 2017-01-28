24 things that’ll make even the tiniest home feel roomy (part one)

Creating space where there really isn't any is something interior designers are adept at, but what can we do in our own homes to make small proportions feel more generous?

Living in a small home can quickly become a big bugbear, unless you know how to use the space you have, as well as knowing how to use clever techniques that will give the illusion of more space. Well, today we're going to let you in on a few.

We don't want to be stingy with the top tips (this is part one of a two-part series), so make sure you come back tomorrow to learn about another 12 great ways to get more space in a small home.

Let's begin!