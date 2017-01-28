Your browser is out-of-date.

24 things that’ll make even the tiniest home feel roomy (part one)

Kensington Basement Refurbishment, Timothy James Interiors Timothy James Interiors Eclectic style living room Limestone White
Creating space where there really isn't any is something interior designers are adept at, but what can we do in our own homes to make small proportions feel more generous? 

Living in a small home can quickly become a big bugbear, unless you know how to use the space you have, as well as knowing how to use clever techniques that will give the illusion of more space. Well, today we're going to let you in on a few.

We don't want to be stingy with the top tips (this is part one of a two-part series), so make sure you come back tomorrow to learn about another 12 great ways to get more space in a small home. 

Let's begin!

1. Bedside tables with plenty of storage

KSR Architects | Hampstead Village Home | Bedside table KSR Architects Modern style bedroom
KSR Architects

KSR Architects | Hampstead Village Home | Bedside table

KSR Architects
KSR Architects
KSR Architects

small bedroom can feel far bigger if you keep it neat and uncluttered. 

With this in mind, bedside tables that have plenty of storage in them are key. This example would easily be able to handle stowing away all the bulky bed linen you have to try and house.

Built-in varieties also offer a seamless connection to the bed.

2. A high table instead of a kitchen island

Bonsoni Sherborne Oak Breakfast Table and Stools - Made of a High Quality Grade of Oak homify Dining roomTables Wood Wood effect
homify

Bonsoni Sherborne Oak Breakfast Table and Stools—Made of a High Quality Grade of Oak

homify
homify
homify

If you absolutely do not have room for a kitchen island (and therefore a breakfast bar), look for a bistro dining set that is tall and skinny. 

You'll get the illusion of an island and the dining functionality that you need, but your kitchen won't feel smaller or as though it's been sacrificed for the cause.

3. Curtains hung above windows

KIDS, mori mori Nursery/kid's room
mori

mori
mori
mori

A great trick to make a small room look and feel taller is to hang your curtains above the window. 

You essentially want to get your curtain rod as close to the ceiling as possible, so the hanging fabric can create the illusion of more height and free-flowing space. 

4. Clever rugs to make a room look wider

Wendy Morrison Peacock rug Wendy Morrison Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Wendy Morrison

Wendy Morrison Peacock rug

Wendy Morrison
Wendy Morrison
Wendy Morrison

Did you know that striped rugs actually give the illusion of a room being far wider than it is? 

We were shocked as we assumed a patterned rug would actually shrink the space, but the reality is the complete opposite. Now that really is worth knowing!

5. Neutral rugs (if you don't like a lot of patterns).

Limestone fireplace Timothy James Interiors Eclectic style living room Limestone White fireplace,livingroom,londonapartment,rug
Timothy James Interiors

Limestone fireplace

Timothy James Interiors
Timothy James Interiors
Timothy James Interiors

If you love the idea of a rug but bold patterns are definitely not your thing, try a plain and neutral variety, which will detract little to no attention. 

Don't forget to anchor it under some furniture though as floating rugs make floors look tiny and ineffectual.

6. Pretty hallway runners

Hallway Perfect Stays Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Perfect Stays

Hallway

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Hallway runners are fantastic for making a corridor not only look and feel much longer, but also wider. 

Choose horizontal stripes to amplify width and neutral colours to create more length, or combine the two and go all out! 

7. Mirrored furniture

Lucia Mirrored Bedside Table with 3 Drawers homify BedroomBedside tables
homify

Lucia Mirrored Bedside Table with 3 Drawers

homify
homify
homify

This might be a surprising piece of advice, but you should consider mirrored furniture if you want to create the illusion of more space in your home. 

Simple tables, cabinets or bedside tables are perfect for this and, as the light bounces off them, they will almost disappear yet still offer lots of functionality.

8. Ladder shelving in small rooms

Ypsy for the Bathroom homify BathroomStorage MDF Green small bathroom,bathroom furniture,valet unit,valet stand
homify

Ypsy for the Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Ladder shelves are perfect when you need some hanging space but you have tiny rooms to contend with. 

Picture a small bathroom, for example. A ladder shelf could even hide behind the door and still offer ample towel hanging opportunities, as well as toiletry storage.

9. Leafy houseplants are magic

Three Tiered Plant Stand homify GardenFurniture
homify

Three Tiered Plant Stand

homify
homify
homify

We think this is a little bit of black magic, but leafy houseplants (particularly big varieties) will make a room look and feel much larger than it is. 

We don't know how it works, but we promise you that it does. And just in case you need extra reasons to have them, they'll also make your air cleaner!

10. Coffee tables with skinny legs

coffee table Aredeko Art & Design Eclectic style clinics Hotels
Aredeko Art &amp; Design

coffee table

Aredeko Art & Design
Aredeko Art &amp; Design
Aredeko Art & Design

Choosing coffee tables that have skinny or 'pin' legs will create the illusion they're almost floating, which makes your floor space and, in turn the whole room, seem bigger. 

Of course, if you slap a really dark top on the table, the illusion could be broken but a neutral top will keep the space looking large.

11. Tasteful beaded curtains

Pomegranate Purple-Red Gold Bead Curtain Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures Living roomAccessories & decoration
Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures

Pomegranate Purple-Red Gold Bead Curtain

Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures
Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures
Memories of a Butterfly: bead curtains/screens/installations/Hanging Sculptures

Bear with us as we aren't advocating a return to 70s decorating! 

A tasteful beaded curtain can be a great way to partition off a tiny cupboard (such as a cloakroom) from a main living space without adding in extra opaque doors. 

We could see this really working in a hallway, or a bedroom that has a small built-in closet.

12. 'Ghost' dining chairs

Una panadería de mucho etilo, Estudio Sergio Castro arquitectura Estudio Sergio Castro arquitectura
Estudio Sergio Castro arquitectura

Estudio Sergio Castro arquitectura
Estudio Sergio Castro arquitectura
Estudio Sergio Castro arquitectura

Clear acrylic dining chairs simply disappear before your eyes and leave a room (however small) feeling far bigger. 

They help to keep light flowing and offer no solid opposition to an airy and open feel. We love this tip, purely for the fact that clear furniture can be called 'ghost furniture'! 

Come back tomorrow for part two but, in the meantime, check out this Ideabook: 16 small gardens that fit anywhere in your home.

Which space-saving ideas are you excited to try?

