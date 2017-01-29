These 6 ideas would work a treat in your small hallway

If you have a small hallway, you might be wondering how you can add valuable storage and fabulous style to it. Well, we have all the answers for you right here.
We've taken note of what interior designers have been doing in order to make small hallways that bit more interesting and useful and think we've hit the jackpot with these ideas!
From adding hallway storage to choosing beautiful aesthetics, there's no limit to how incredible your space can be, as long as you have some stunning inspiration to work from.
We're all familiar with how many coats, shoes and bags end up in a hallway, especially in a family home.
So by adding some simple hooks to your wall, you can free up valuable floor space, add lots of functionality and still have a stunning entrance hall.
We also love the idea of colourful hooks to add some style!
Retro decorating seems to work so well in a small hallway because you can't go too overboard in a bijou space.
A stylish bench seat, some funky cushions and perhaps a really cool vintage mirror are all you need to have a hallway that impresses visitors.
The smaller the hallway, the less you might want in there, so minimalism is a great style to take inspiration from.
Simple lighting, a floating shelf for essentials (such as keys and post) and a mirror will all create a stylish yet unfussy space that never feels too claustrophobic.
Now this idea, we love!
If your hallway is part of an open-plan layout, you need to find a way to cordon it off without walls, so a brilliant bookcase is a natural choice.
A handy space divider, as well as a super useful storage system, we think you'll love the idea of a lit 'welcome' sign on one of the shelves.
If you have the ability to add a small cupboard to your hallway, please consider it. You'll be shocked at how handy this extra space is for stashing away a plethora of outdoor clothing and even bulky items, such as a vacuum cleaner.
We love these drawers, which must be great for scarves and gloves!
For a hallway with a difference, industrial styling is hard to beat. With recognised motifs—including piquant lighting and polished concrete surfaces—we think you'll be blown away by how modern and unusual your entrance hallway can be.
A chair can be added for comfort, but this really is a case of fashion over function that we find so wonderfully indulgent!
