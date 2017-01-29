7 unusual ideas those with small homes will appreciate

Hey, all you small homeowners, we have an article just for you. Have no fear if you feel as though you're constantly battling to find more space, extra storage and beautiful décor in your property, as you don't have to tackle this issue alone!

We've discovered some amazing techniques for opening up extra pockets of handy space in even the smallest of houses and we're going to share them with you today. Don't think that these are compromises, as we found these ideas by studying the work of talented interior designers, who seem to have the magician's touch when it comes to magicking storage out of thin air.

Prepare to be blown away by how much more space your home could offer, as we get in for a closer look…