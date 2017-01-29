7 unusual ideas those with small homes will appreciate

Hey, all you small homeowners, we have an article just for you. Have no fear if you feel as though you're constantly battling to find more space, extra storage and beautiful décor in your property, as you don't have to tackle this issue alone!
We've discovered some amazing techniques for opening up extra pockets of handy space in even the smallest of houses and we're going to share them with you today. Don't think that these are compromises, as we found these ideas by studying the work of talented interior designers, who seem to have the magician's touch when it comes to magicking storage out of thin air.
Prepare to be blown away by how much more space your home could offer, as we get in for a closer look…
We've seen some pretty sneaky shelving in our time but this style is incredible.
Inset shelving carved out of non-structural room divides offers all the benefit of a long shelf that takes up no space in a small room and it also actually looks beautiful.
Just imagine what you could store up there!
House plants are a wonderful addition to any home and can make a small space seem much larger, but you don't want them stealing all your floor or shelf space.
We think this ceiling display is inspired and would certainly make the most of a smaller room.
Wall niches are a fantastic way to add valuable shelving without having them jutting out into a room.
A simple finish, we really love this polished concrete wall, but a plastered version would look just as stylish and sleek. So handy yet so fantastically integrated!
How about this as a wall niche shelf upgrade? By adding a frame around the inset display, you can really make a feature of it and tie the look in with the rest of a small room.
We'd be tempted to match the frame to the mirror, thus making things even more cohesive. plus, gold gilt would be a real statement!
We're besotted with this amazing idea.
Perfect for small studio homes, boxing in the bed here made for a private sleeping space with a real difference, while still maintaining the multifunctional practicality of the rest of the room.
We never thought a black box bedroom could look so incredible!
Having practical furniture is one thing, but in a small home you need to maximise the potential as much as possible and we think this dressing table does exactly that.
With a host of drawers all divided to house specific items, you'd never have to worry about space-draining clutter again!
The design of this bed is amazing, with the bed plinth itself comprising of clever storage drawers that also double up as a seating area!
The bike mounting hook on the side adds new levels of organisation and while this isn't a huge bedroom, it has certainly mastered the art of looking and feeling so much bigger.
