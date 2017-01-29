Your browser is out-of-date.

7 unusual ideas those with small homes will appreciate

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Minimalist kitchen
Hey, all you small homeowners, we have an article just for you. Have no fear if you feel as though you're constantly battling to find more space, extra storage and beautiful décor in your property, as you don't have to tackle this issue alone! 

We've discovered some amazing techniques for opening up extra pockets of handy space in even the smallest of houses and we're going to share them with you today. Don't think that these are compromises, as we found these ideas by studying the work of talented interior designers, who seem to have the magician's touch when it comes to magicking storage out of thin air.

Prepare to be blown away by how much more space your home could offer, as we get in for a closer look…

1. Hidden shelving

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Minimalist kitchen
We've seen some pretty sneaky shelving in our time but this style is incredible. 

Inset shelving carved out of non-structural room divides offers all the benefit of a long shelf that takes up no space in a small room and it also actually looks beautiful. 

Just imagine what you could store up there!

2. Plants on high

Selfgreen Light, Solid Interior Design Solid Interior Design HouseholdPlants & accessories
House plants are a wonderful addition to any home and can make a small space seem much larger, but you don't want them stealing all your floor or shelf space.

We think this ceiling display is inspired and would certainly make the most of a smaller room.

3. Niche shelves

homify Modern living room
Wall niches are a fantastic way to add valuable shelving without having them jutting out into a room. 

A simple finish, we really love this polished concrete wall, but a plastered version would look just as stylish and sleek. So handy yet so fantastically integrated!

4. Framed wall shelves

Suadiye Evi , İdea Mimarlık İdea Mimarlık Mediterranean style living room
How about this as a wall niche shelf upgrade? By adding a frame around the inset display, you can really make a feature of it and tie the look in with the rest of a small room. 

We'd be tempted to match the frame to the mirror, thus making things even more cohesive. plus, gold gilt would be a real statement!

5. Easy room division

ultra modern, Nox Nox Minimalist bedroom
We're besotted with this amazing idea.

Perfect for small studio homes, boxing in the bed here made for a private sleeping space with a real difference, while still maintaining the multifunctional practicality of the rest of the room. 

We never thought a black box bedroom could look so incredible!

6. Well thought out organisation

Princess Sarah, Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Dressing roomSeating
Having practical furniture is one thing, but in a small home you need to maximise the potential as much as possible and we think this dressing table does exactly that.

With a host of drawers all divided to house specific items, you'd never have to worry about space-draining clutter again!

7. Compact furniture that packs a punch

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist bedroom
The design of this bed is amazing, with the bed plinth itself comprising of clever storage drawers that also double up as a seating area! 

The bike mounting hook on the side adds new levels of organisation and while this isn't a huge bedroom, it has certainly mastered the art of looking and feeling so much bigger.

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: These design mistakes are making your home feel small.

​Transforming a boring façade with wooden cladding
Which ideas will you put to the test?

