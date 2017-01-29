Your browser is out-of-date.

24 things that’ll make even the tiniest home feel roomy (part two)

MR & MRS TAYLOR'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
If you tuned in yesterday and saw part one of this guide, we think you'll already be filled with amazing ideas for making your small home feel far larger and more stylish. However, we're never stingy with our sharing of inspirational ideas, so here is part two.

As with yesterday's instalment, we've taken some great ideas from how interior designers seek to add a feeling of spaciousness and elegance to even the smallest of homes so, if you have an appetite for a little more advice, let's get started!

13. Stainless steel appliances

MR & MRS TAYLOR'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Do you know how effective stainless steel appliances are when you're trying to make a small kitchen feel much bigger? So effective is the answer! 

Reflecting light and acting almost like big mirrors, they help create a sense of modern airiness. 

homify hint: You can even buy specialist paint to transform white goods!

14. Open shelves

Magnetika system - magnetic shelves Ronda Design HouseholdStorage
Cupboards are great for hiding clutter away, but they can drain an already small space or usable area. 

Open shelves won't do that and will retain plenty of wall area, while perfectly displaying your favourite items. Spaced-out shelves, such as these, heighten the roomy feel even more.

15. Vertical wall hangings

wall hanging by studio {hammel}, studio {hammel} studio {hammel} Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Anything that will lengthen and create the illusion your room is taller than it is will be a great way to add a roomy feeling to a small home. 

So how about some vertical wall hangings? Artisan tapestries are really popular right now and would also tap into the must-have Hygge fashion!

16. Shiny bins

x-large pet food bin simplehuman HouseholdPet accessories
Just like your appliances, if you choose shiny rubbish bins for your kitchen, they will help to reflect light and prevent dark, space-draining effects coming into play. 

It's great to know boring household items can actually help the cause!

17. Compact desk designs

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
If you need a home office but simply can't spare a room, you should think about investing in one of the amazing compact desk designs that are exploding into the interior design world. 

There when you need them and almost invisible when you don't, they're home office alternatives for today's small homeowner.

18. Sneaky seating

Eton Mess ottoman Loaf BedroomAccessories & decoration Textile Yellow ottoman,bedroom,velvet,yellow,storage
Certain areas will always need seating (such as a hallway or a bedroom) but why not combine that with a need for ample storage too? 

A simple yet striking ottoman with a lift up lid will give you a huge amount of stashing space, while doubling up as a comfy chair and looking great. Sounds like money well spent to us!

19. Floating storage for hallways

'Welcome' Contemporary hallway shoe storage with mirror by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Floating hallway storage is ideal for small homes as you can keep the floor space uncluttered and feeling as large as possible, while still accessing all the shelving and cupboard space you and your family needs. 

homify hint: Add a mirrored door to further enhance the feeling of space.

20. Floating TV furniture

Contemporary Living Room Furniture Casa Più Arredamenti living room furniture
Don't think floating furniture is destined to be in a hallway, as you can draw it through into any room, especially a lounge.

A stylish floating TV stand is just the ticket for keeping the floor clear and still giving you somewhere to hide away DVDs and remotes!

21. A large piece of art

homify Mediterranean style living room
You might think a big piece of wall art would shrink a room, but it actually creates the illusion of a much wider surface area.

Keep the wall a neutral shade and add a statement piece of art you love and nobody will ever notice how small the area is!

22. Cleverly placed mirrors

GILL Mirrors CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET Living roomShelves
Where you put your mirrors can have a huge impact on how roomy or claustrophobic a space feels. 

By mounting them on a wall directly opposite a source of natural light, you will instantly create the illusion of a room that's twice the size it really is.

23. Incredible acrylic furniture

Tunstall Clear Acrylic Dressing Table / Desk Plastic Online Ltd. Study/officeDesks
Any transparent furniture is a great idea when you're trying to make a home look and feel larger, as they simply disappear before your very eyes! 

Solid materials and colours drain room space and absorb natural light, so opting for clear tables, chairs or even desks, is a fantastic idea.

24. Floating shelves

Chunky Oak Floating Shelves Something Wood Living roomShelves
If you want a quick, cheap and easy way to make your home feel more roomy, try some floating shelves.

Neat, self-contained and easy to install, you'll be shocked at how much they can contribute to a feeling of wide open space, even in a tiny, cramped room!

For more top tips for a small home, check out part one of this guide, here: 24 things that’ll make even the tiniest home feel roomy (part one).

This British terrace got an extraordinary renovation
Which of these ideas do you want to try?

