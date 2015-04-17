Bland Manchester home perks up!

Located on the outskirts of Greater Manchester, you'll find Stockport, which is a large town full of typically British semi-detached homes. The simple design and configuration of these often bland houses means they are a great blank canvas for extensions and remodelling projects of all shapes and sizes.

This ground-floor extension, undertaken by Grant Erskine Architects, takes full advantage of the already simple design of the rear, to completely open up the lower-level, creating a light and spacious dining room and kitchen for the owners.

Let's take a look at what was accomplished…