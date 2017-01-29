A classy modern home your family can actually afford

Today on homify 360° we set off to Poland to explore a modern and stylish home that teases us ever so slightly with a hint of traditional home design. Featuring warm wooden surfaces for some charm and rusticity, the house also treats us with classic neutral hues (such as white and grey) for a sleek and spacious look.
To enhance the contemporary vibe, lavish amounts of glass have been inserted in and around the house. And to ensure a visually stimulating exterior space, an immaculately maintained garden surrounds the house, seeping into a stylish deck terrace at the rear end.
For prices, contact the manufacturer, based in Poland.
Scroll on and prepare to be amazed!
The house’s front side greets us with a quaint dark-grey roof, white exterior walls, and neutral surfaces ranging from light-grey to warm caramel hues. The sloping roof reminds us of a more traditional-style house, yet certain touches like glass balustrades, linear designs and strong neutral colours cement this house into the modern category.
But look how beautifully this structure fits in with the lush greens of the garden, not to mention the bright blue sky. One almost expects to hear dogs barking and see children running around in the background. All that’s missing is the white-picket fence!
The amount of glass panes used in the façade gets increased once we locate the rear side of the house, allowing the structure to open beautifully up to the fresh outdoors. A wooden deck complete with cosy recliners invite us to lounge and catch some sun, while a café-style dining set in the garden conjures up the perfect spot for afternoon tea.
But let’s see what the interiors have to offer…
The modern beauty that we discovered on the outside façade continues gracefully inside, albeit on a more glamorous and cosy level.
Warm wooden floors and large glass windows pair up stylishly to make this open-plan living area come to life via charm and natural lighting. An L-shaped modern couch offers up comfy seating in a soft white colour, strongly mimicking the tone of the walls and ceiling.
For a touch of visual contrast, the floor rug teases us with circular patterns that offset subtly with the overall linear design of the interiors.
Of course sunny and warm weather won’t remain forever, which is why the architects included a modern fireplace to ensure a toasty interior setting when need be.
Even here glass can be glimpsed, and gets repeated in the contemporary coffee table, as well as the railing of the staircase in the background.
We couldn’t have picked a better option for the window treatment: soft and flowy drapes that lend a dreamy feel to the interior space, especially once it gets illuminated by the incoming natural light.
To lend an extra special touch to the dining area, this zone has been placed on a heightened platform and coated in a flooring surface of glossy cream tile.
Of course using platforms is just one of the many ways in which one can separate different rooms in an open-plan layout without resorting to opaque walls.
The elegance continues, even in the kitchen which is, first and foremost, known as a working zone. White and dark-grey hues combine to add a touch of sophistication to the cabinetry, pairing up strikingly with dark timber.
And just notice the cleverness of the designers for the flooring: mall tiles tend to look outdated quite soon, yet large ones can last much longer without causing the style to look tired.
To get a better understanding of this house’s layout, let’s take a quick look at the architectural drawings for the floor plans. Here on the ground-floor, the architects have designed the open-plan living area, which we’ve just encountered, a delicate little dining space, the kitchen, a pantry and a bathroom.
And clearly the garage is spacious enough for two cars, making this abode the perfect option for a young couple and/or growing family.
Upstairs we locate three sizable bedrooms (one with its own walk-in closet), two bathrooms, and a family room / pyjama lounge directly above the garage that is intended for close-knit quality time.
The perfect creation for a peaceful and stylish life in the serene suburbs, don’t you agree?
