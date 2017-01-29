A classy modern home your family can actually afford

Today on homify 360° we set off to Poland to explore a modern and stylish home that teases us ever so slightly with a hint of traditional home design. Featuring warm wooden surfaces for some charm and rusticity, the house also treats us with classic neutral hues (such as white and grey) for a sleek and spacious look.

To enhance the contemporary vibe, lavish amounts of glass have been inserted in and around the house. And to ensure a visually stimulating exterior space, an immaculately maintained garden surrounds the house, seeping into a stylish deck terrace at the rear end.

For prices, contact the manufacturer, based in Poland.

Scroll on and prepare to be amazed!