​Transforming a boring façade with wooden cladding

A lot of homes opt for something more than just painted walls when it comes to their exterior surfaces. Cladding is a tried-and-tested feature that doesn’t seem to be going out of style any time soon – and why would it, considering the rich and inviting look it can give to a house, especially when warm wooden panels are used for the cladding?
Wood cladding is relatively easy and quick to install if you know what you’re doing. It does not require a lot of specialist tools to achieve a stylish look, which means if your home improvement muscles have been getting a workout lately, you can definitely attempt this at home.
And it just so happens that wooden cladding was used for this modern home, which required a modern upgrade on its exterior surfaces. So, let’s take a closer look how it was achieved…
First things first: wooden cladding is fixed to timber (known as battens), not the walls directly. These battens, already secure in our first image, are fixed to the wall by means of plugged screws.
As we can see, quite a few timber panels have already been added to the exterior wall, neatly adorning flat surfaces as well as corners.
To add the panels to the batten, a pin is nailed into the top left corner of the panel, and through into the battening. Another pin (kept to the left side of the panel) is hammered through the next batten; and finally the one at the bottom.
By using a spirit level, it is checked that the first panel is vertically plumb. When satisfied, the rest of the cladding is proceeded with, but every few panels’ levels are checked.
Darkly coated window sills are added to the exterior surfaces of the windows, forming an eye-catching contrast with the warm hues of the wooden cladding.
A closer look reveals how the screws are perfectly spaced apart (and in a relatively neat line).
It’s finally time for the finishing touches. Wooden cladding is usually stained or painted to give it a fresh and finalised look, both of which provide a wide range of choices in terms of colour (for painting) and natural stains and preservatives (for staining).
For our particular project, a stained finished was added to the cladding to add a rich brown vibe to the wood which contrasts most superbly with the white walls of the house’s top level.
