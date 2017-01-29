​Transforming a boring façade with wooden cladding

A lot of homes opt for something more than just painted walls when it comes to their exterior surfaces. Cladding is a tried-and-tested feature that doesn’t seem to be going out of style any time soon – and why would it, considering the rich and inviting look it can give to a house, especially when warm wooden panels are used for the cladding?

Wood cladding is relatively easy and quick to install if you know what you’re doing. It does not require a lot of specialist tools to achieve a stylish look, which means if your home improvement muscles have been getting a workout lately, you can definitely attempt this at home.

And it just so happens that wooden cladding was used for this modern home, which required a modern upgrade on its exterior surfaces. So, let’s take a closer look how it was achieved…