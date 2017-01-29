Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Transforming a boring façade with wooden cladding

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Pielęgnacja elewacji. Realizacja w Cigacicach., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
Loading admin actions …

A lot of homes opt for something more than just painted walls when it comes to their exterior surfaces. Cladding is a tried-and-tested feature that doesn’t seem to be going out of style any time soon – and why would it, considering the rich and inviting look it can give to a house, especially when warm wooden panels are used for the cladding?  

Wood cladding is relatively easy and quick to install if you know what you’re doing. It does not require a lot of specialist tools to achieve a stylish look, which means if your home improvement muscles have been getting a workout lately, you can definitely attempt this at home.  

And it just so happens that wooden cladding was used for this modern home, which required a modern upgrade on its exterior surfaces. So, let’s take a closer look how it was achieved…

Work in Progress: Battens first

Pielęgnacja elewacji. Realizacja w Cigacicach., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

First things first: wooden cladding is fixed to timber (known as battens), not the walls directly. These battens, already secure in our first image, are fixed to the wall by means of plugged screws.

Work in Progress: Fixing the cladding

Pielęgnacja elewacji. Realizacja w Cigacicach., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

As we can see, quite a few timber panels have already been added to the exterior wall, neatly adorning flat surfaces as well as corners. 

To add the panels to the batten, a pin is nailed into the top left corner of the panel, and through into the battening. Another pin (kept to the left side of the panel) is hammered through the next batten; and finally the one at the bottom.

Work in Progress: Level results

Pielęgnacja elewacji. Realizacja w Cigacicach., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

By using a spirit level, it is checked that the first panel is vertically plumb. When satisfied, the rest of the cladding is proceeded with, but every few panels’ levels are checked.

After: Window detail

Pielęgnacja elewacji. Realizacja w Cigacicach., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Darkly coated window sills are added to the exterior surfaces of the windows, forming an eye-catching contrast with the warm hues of the wooden cladding.

After: A closer look

Pielęgnacja elewacji. Realizacja w Cigacicach., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

A closer look reveals how the screws are perfectly spaced apart (and in a relatively neat line). 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

After: The finishing coating

Pielęgnacja elewacji. Realizacja w Cigacicach., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

It’s finally time for the finishing touches. Wooden cladding is usually stained or painted to give it a fresh and finalised look, both of which provide a wide range of choices in terms of colour (for painting) and natural stains and preservatives (for staining). 

For our particular project, a stained finished was added to the cladding to add a rich brown vibe to the wood which contrasts most superbly with the white walls of the house’s top level. 

Now, let’s see some: Clever ways to change everything you own with paint.

These 6 ideas would work a treat in your small hallway
Planning on adding cladding to your house? Tell us more!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks