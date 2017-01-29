This British terrace got an extraordinary renovation

What happens when you get an old and worn-out property that undergoes a full-on (and we mean all-inclusive) home renovation that gets fully rebuilt from the inside, effectively leaving only the front and side walls? A homify 360° discovery, of course!
That is exactly the story behind this family home in Fulham, which received not only a renovation, but also an extension and additional loft space.
And although we're not sure what this house looked like pre-renovation, the sleek and stylish new results of the five-month renovation project are certainly enough to satisfy our thirst for interior (and exterior) excellence…
Is there anything better than exposed brick adorning a double-storey house? How about one that does so in contrasting tones of warm reds and neutral browns for an extra eye-catching look?
Here we get a view of the house’s front façade that looks quite fetching, not only due to the texture of the brick walls, but also the slightly pitched roof, the planters visible through the windows, the oh-so neat cladding of the wall fence in the front, etc.
The new extension at the rear, an open-plan delight which includes a kitchen and dining area, treats us to a firm amount of modern style. Adorned with a light neutral colour palette, both the cooking- and dining spaces offer up spacious layouts that are just perfect for a young family looking to entertain some friends.
Don’t overlook the sleek skylight on the left, which adds in so much more natural light to the already-clad-in-glowing-whiteness room.
Thanks to large glass panes for the doors and windows, the new extension has a strong visual link with the exteriors, allowing an abundance of light to filter indoors.
So, what potential does that terrace outside have?
Although not gigantic in size, the terrace does offer decent space for a charming sit-down or casual socialising. Timber panels in a rich, dusty hue conjure up a safety/privacy fence, while wooden surfaces in a much lighter tone take control of the floor and bench.
Notice how these wooden surfaces offset splendidly with the brick-clad walls of the façade.
Need an architect or gardener? How about a carpenter or kitchen planner? Our list of professionals can help you out…
Although the design style of the interiors is unmistakeably modern, it does present light touches that remind us of the classic style – such as the curvy design of the sofa and the detailed style of the table lamp.
Regardless of the style, the colour palette continues to visually enhance the living room, flaunting numerous white and light-neutral surfaces on which the incoming light can bounce off and disperse further inside the home.
A neat little home office has been created in the room which opens up onto the roof terrace, treating these homeowners to a private little spot to relax and enjoy some fresh air whenever they please.
A bathroom takes up prime space in the new loft and, thanks to the skylights, continues to add more and more natural light into the house. Sleek surfaces and snow-white hues are the main keywords used for the bathroom’s design, resulting in a spotless space which neatly symbolises the tranquillity and cleanliness of a bathroom.
To add to the visual spaciousness, a wall-mounted vanity is lifted off the floor, saving up some extra legroom.
For more “wow” discoveries, discover this: Family home for under £100k.