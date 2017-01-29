This British terrace got an extraordinary renovation

What happens when you get an old and worn-out property that undergoes a full-on (and we mean all-inclusive) home renovation that gets fully rebuilt from the inside, effectively leaving only the front and side walls? A homify 360° discovery, of course!

That is exactly the story behind this family home in Fulham, which received not only a renovation, but also an extension and additional loft space.

And although we're not sure what this house looked like pre-renovation, the sleek and stylish new results of the five-month renovation project are certainly enough to satisfy our thirst for interior (and exterior) excellence…