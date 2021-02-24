How much will it really cost me to install a patio?

Lots of people daydream about sprucing up their house’s exterior look, and more often than not, those dreams include adding a stylish patio. This add-on is definitely great for entertaining and socialising, not to mention enhancing your home’s look and possibly increasing its value.

However, when it comes to the associated costs, it’s not as easy as simply churning a random figure or estimate, as various elements affect the final price tag.

So then, how do you get to an approximate figure that could possibly inspire you to take the next step in adding a patio to your house? Well, you could start by scrolling down and reading our in-depth information…