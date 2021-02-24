How much will it really cost me to install a patio?

Lots of people daydream about sprucing up their house’s exterior look, and more often than not, those dreams include adding a stylish patio. This add-on is definitely great for entertaining and socialising, not to mention enhancing your home’s look and possibly increasing its value.
However, when it comes to the associated costs, it’s not as easy as simply churning a random figure or estimate, as various elements affect the final price tag.
So then, how do you get to an approximate figure that could possibly inspire you to take the next step in adding a patio to your house? Well, you could start by scrolling down and reading our in-depth information…
The cost of laying a patio does not only differ from company to company, but also depends on the kind of materials you plan on using. And don’t forget that the particular design of your patio / garden also plays a major role.
There’s an entire world of experts to help you achieve the exterior (and interior) look of your dreams. However, in your quest to find the perfect person to help build your patio, be sure to look for someone who can at least do the basics, like:
• Dig out the existing patio or garden.
• Lay down the topsoil and the new turf, based on the area specification.
• Compact the foundations.
• Align any shrubbery or hedges.
Be sure to check your chosen expert’s references as well.
When it comes to materials, we have certain options to help us beautify that patio, including paving, stone flagging and wooden planks. Your choice of material, as well as your final design, will influence your patio’s costs.
Patio costs per square metre can also vary for different constructional companies, as more experienced constructors will have a higher patio cost per m². However, this is also a safer and more secure investment because you will be assured of the quality of the construction.
For rough estimates regarding patio costs, have a look at the following:
• Manufactured Square Flags: £6.00 (Price per m²); £1,670.00 (Price for materials + labour for a 30 m² patio).
• Stone-Style Paving: £22.00 (Price per m²); £2,200.00 (Price for materials + labour for a 30 m² patio).
• Sandstone Flags: £24.00 (Price per m²); £2,350.00 (Price for materials + labour for a 30 m² patio).
• High-Quality Textured Flags: £32.00 (Price per m²); £2,900.00 (Price for materials + labour for a 30 m² patio).
Wood is a fantastic option for decks and can be installed much easier and quicker than other materials. But even though the costs are relatively low, wood requires a lot of maintenance to ensure it does not rot or get damaged by the sun.
Note that building a covered patio costs much more than ordinary patios, as it will require an alleviated slab and a roof to be constructed.
Natural stone can be found in many different types such as flagstone, slate, bluestone and limestone. The only drawback is that natural stone costs more to install, as the laying-down process takes longer, and the material is much scarcer and are more difficult to construct.
However, there is no comparing the fantastic look of a finished stone patio.
Out of all the possible choices for patio materials, brick is not the most popular, as it is associated with many maintenance issues. Bricks also tend to crack in extremely cold weather, and are prone to moss in shady areas (requiring a severe bleach scrubbing).
Patio brick costs are generally more expensive than concrete patios. However, concrete patios have a tendency to crack, where bricks are much more submissive to bends and dents in your garden’s natural gravel.
Paving offer many advantages, the most important being that all of them are of the same thickness, which makes the laying-down process much easier. They are also available in many different shapes, colours and patterns.
If you are a seasoned DIYer, you can even attempt to curve paving in your own unique shapes. Laying a patio yourself will cut back greatly on patio paving costs. With paving, you can extend your patio whenever you want at a relatively low extension cost.
Remember that patio tile installation costs vary depending on the type, colour and patterns you pick.
Of course it’s not all done and dusted once that brand new patio’s been constructed – it needs to be kept clean as well. Most contracting companies will clean your patio for free once it’s been installed; thereafter, it’s up to you. And the best way to save money on patio cleaning is by investing in your own pressure washer.
With a pressure washer, you will save time and water (up to 70-80% less water than a regular garden hose), and you also won’t be exposing your children and pets to harmful chemicals.
However, should you go old school and opt for specially formulated cleaning solutions, choose a cleaner which is eco-friendly and safe for pets. Follow the directions on the bottle carefully. Always wear protective clothing, gloves and goggles, and cover any nearby plants with plastic sheeting so they’re not killed off by the cleaning solution.
Always remember to factor in furniture costs when calculating the cost of a patio. Beyond the cost of laying paving slabs of the patio (do factor in cost per square metre) and labour costs, you'll need to account for the right kinds of furniture, including chairs, tables, lounges, and more. These pieces can get quite costly so consider this when you're looking to start building.
There are many luxe materials to choose from, but keep in mind that the weather can wreak havoc on certain materials. If your furniture will be outside all year long, do opt for a weather-resistant material and don't leave cushions outside when the weather turns damp.
If you're looking for more help in calculating the costs of a patio installation, turn to our professionals.