A stylish (and affordable) home for modern families

Today on homify 360°, we invite you to travel to the Netherlands where we will be checking out a stylishly modern family residence that has a very subtle approach to home design – both on the in- and outsides.
Vermeer Architecten B.V. have managed to conjure up a very contemporary structure that looks quite picturesque and charming on the exterior side, and very dashing and elegant on the inside. To enhance their creation, they have combined sturdy materials with a soft and subtle look, light neutral hues, and plenty of natural lighting to cast a soft glow on the inside.
And let’s not forget their commitment to entertaining and socialising, as evidenced by the terrace at the back of the house.
But before we give too much away, let’s scope out some visual representation…
For the exterior surfaces, the classic monochrome look as been opted for, with soft whites and bold greys taking turns in adorning the walls. Notice how the dark tones are used to emphasize certain areas, such as the protrusion which houses the top-floor balcony, as well as the front entrance.
A clean gravel driveway completes the monochrome look, while a fresh green garden space ensures some contrast in terms of both colour and texture.
Let’s see what the back looks like!
The house becomes much more open once we locate the rear side, with various glass panes coating windows and doors.
However, it is this luxurious terrace that grabs our attention, flaunting a modern fireplace, a timber dining set, and oversized tiles in a vast layout which presents so much more potential in terms of socialising.
Can’t you just see yourself enjoying breakfast and tea (and lunch and wine) in this immaculate back garden design?
The modern style continues on the inside, with the majority of furniture and décor pieces (especially the shelves, sofas and credenza) flaunting a linear design.
With regards to the colour palette, more hues are allowed than what we saw on the outside, with a dusty pistachio shade colouring the walls.
We return to a monochrome look for the dining room, which treats us to a beautiful combination of dark floors and white ceilings/walls. However, the dark surfaces have us far from feeling gloomy, as an abundance of sunshine filters indoors via the extensive glass doors that look out onto the terrace.
Notice how the dining room contrasts not only styles, but also shapes and materials – most notably with the rustic table in a rich-texture wood and the circular ceiling lights.
