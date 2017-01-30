A stylish (and affordable) home for modern families

Today on homify 360°, we invite you to travel to the Netherlands where we will be checking out a stylishly modern family residence that has a very subtle approach to home design – both on the in- and outsides.

Vermeer Architecten B.V. have managed to conjure up a very contemporary structure that looks quite picturesque and charming on the exterior side, and very dashing and elegant on the inside. To enhance their creation, they have combined sturdy materials with a soft and subtle look, light neutral hues, and plenty of natural lighting to cast a soft glow on the inside.

And let’s not forget their commitment to entertaining and socialising, as evidenced by the terrace at the back of the house.

But before we give too much away, let’s scope out some visual representation…