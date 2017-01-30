​This worn-out home was saved in the nick of time

Is there anything better than a beautiful house with stunning interiors? How about a ruined old house that, instead of being completely torn down, gets a second chance in life via an upscale renovation?
That is exactly what today’s ‘before and after’ segment focuses on: a family apartment that was so decrepit and worn-out that the logical step would have been to just tear down everything and start from scratch.
However, with some ingenious professionals (who had some very stylish ideas in mind), it was decided to rather opt for a full-on overhaul to breathe stylish new life into these murky old spaces.
The results? Well, scroll on and see for yourself…
Nobody could be blamed for taking one look at these interiors and deciding to just get out and call it a day. After all, it was going to take much more than some soapy water and a mop to turn these interiors (and this balcony) around.
Fortunately, the experts in charge of this home renovation were not afraid of getting their hands dirty…
Now this is much better! After resorting to some major cleaning, every single surface in this apartment was repainted, re-tiled or re-clad with some other material.
The living room, seen here, now flaunts exquisite wooden flooring in a dusty beach hue, complemented most effectively by the light hues of the walls and ceiling – and speaking of ceiling, what a magnificent touch in terms of lighting!
A generous bookcase adorns the entire one wall of the room, offering up ample storage- and display spaces for a range of elements, from books and photo frames to potted plants and other décor pieces.
And just notice the fresh sunshine streaming in through the dark-framed glass doors, which open up onto the fresh new balcony space that also got a major clean up (and style up).
The old kitchen space did present some potential in terms of storage.
However, in terms of aesthetic beauty, it was light years behind. The appliances looked old, the countertops needed some rejuvenation, and a look of griminess was starting to creep into the ceiling and the wooden floor.
We're sure you would agree that any space which deals with edibles needs to be as clean as a whistle – and this new kitchen certainly looks good enough to eat in.
The designers completely tore out all the cabinetry and appliances and inserted brand-new ones in a new spot. Notice the little window at the back – that’s where the old kitchen used to be.
Sporting a new look of glowing whites and modern appeal, this new kitchen space seems fresh as a daisy. And thanks to the peninsula in the front, it also does a successful job of separating the cooking- from the living space (as the kitchen and living room are combined in an open-plan layout).
Don’t misunderstand us – we love a good patterned tile surface as much as the next one, as long as those patterns enhance the space and add visual beauty.
This old floor did not do that. Instead, it just made the bathroom (which was already quite small) appear even more cramped.
And speaking of cramped, why were there no cabinets or drawers to store all the bathroom goodies?
The good news just keeps coming, as the new bathroom now enjoys a fresh look with a charming appeal. Seeing as the rest of the interiors look so successful with their new neutral colour palettes, it was decided to do the same with the bathroom; thus, we get a superb combination of snow whites and stone greys.
New tiling that actually makes the floor look good? Check. A new patterned look for the walls? Check. Cabinetry for storage? Check. Brand new lighting? Check. How about new fittings that flaunt a much more modern look? Double check!
