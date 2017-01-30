​This worn-out home was saved in the nick of time

Is there anything better than a beautiful house with stunning interiors? How about a ruined old house that, instead of being completely torn down, gets a second chance in life via an upscale renovation?

That is exactly what today’s ‘before and after’ segment focuses on: a family apartment that was so decrepit and worn-out that the logical step would have been to just tear down everything and start from scratch.

However, with some ingenious professionals (who had some very stylish ideas in mind), it was decided to rather opt for a full-on overhaul to breathe stylish new life into these murky old spaces.

The results? Well, scroll on and see for yourself…