​These are the best ways to fix damp in your home

Whether you live in a traditional-style period home complete with original features, or a much more contemporary house with all the latest and greatest touches (like energy-efficient windows and insulation), the changing seasons and unpredictable UK weather can still leave its mark and cause a batch of maintenance issues for you, including damp.

Nobody wants to share their residence with damp, seeing as even the tiniest little leak can soon evolve into an unmanageable and expensive challenge. That is why firm and swift action needs to be taken if you suspect that you might have damp creeping into your walls.

But before we can fight the problem, let’s find out a little bit more about what causes it.