22 tricks to make people think you hired an interior decorator (part one)

Interior designers are so adept at making homes look that little bit more considered and cohesive. However, fear not if you don't think you can stretch to the cost of one as we have some fantastic tips for you today, which will convince everyone you hired one anyway!

The trick is to include key motifs that professional decorators and home furnishing experts frequently use and we've discovered a whole host of them and put together a two-part article to divulge all the secrets.

From funky cushions through to bold uses of pattern and materials, come with us now as we show you how to get the designer look in your home for less!