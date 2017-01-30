Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Clever Home Storage Ideas for an Organized Home

혜화동 빌라 리모델링, 디자인팩토리9MM 디자인팩토리9MM Modern media room
No home can ever have enough storage, but when you don't want to swallow up every inch of free space with bulky cabinets and shelves, you need to start thinking outside the box, which is exactly what we're going to help you with today.

We've been paying close attention to how interior designers garner useful extra storage space in the smallest of homes and we think you're going to be seriously impressed by some of these sneaky tips and handy suggestions. 

Whether your home is big or small, you'll love seeing how you can get extra functionality from it, so let's dive in and take a look at our ideas!

1. Add a magnetic strip inside your bathroom cabinet

Belsize Park Hélène Dabrowski Interiors Modern bathroom
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

Belsize Park

Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors
Hélène Dabrowski Interiors

If your bathroom storage is constantly filled with hair grips and debris, it won't be as handy as it once was and we bet you've lost your tweezers a few times in there.

A simple solution is to add a magnetic strip inside for storing handy items, such as kirby grips and tweezers. That way, they'll never stray!

2. Add a basket inside a bathroom cupboard

homify BathroomShelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a bathroom vanity unit with built-in cupboards, you're already halfway there. However, for even more storage, why not attach a small basket to the backside of one of your doors? 

You can stow your hairdryer, straighteners and a whole medley of bulky things that you use everyday in there, thus freeing up some shelf space.

3. Hang your kitchenware

Cotswold Chapel Kitchen homify Country style kitchen Solid Wood Green rayburn,slate,slate splashback,oak shelf,hanging rail,rayburn range cooker
homify

Cotswold Chapel Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Instead of swallowing up all your kitchen cupboard space with bulky pans and hard-to-tessellate utensils, install a hanging rail! 

You can display your prettiest items, and the things you use daily, and you'll be shocked at how much more cupboard space you'll create.

4. Add storage bins to your fridge

Handmade Bespoke Grey Kitchen Debenvale Modern kitchen Grey
Debenvale

Handmade Bespoke Grey Kitchen

Debenvale
Debenvale
Debenvale

A family fridge can be a messy place, but if you add some handy storage bins it will become an organisational dream.

Have separate bins for after school snacks, treats and things that need to be used quickly, and you'll soon see how neat it can be, as well as how much less waste you create!

5. Add a hanging rail to your laundry area

Washing area in Living Room Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Washing area in Living Room

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

A laundry area is a haven for mess and clutter, but you can significantly up the storage stakes by adding a hanging rail. 

It will be perfect for shirts fresh out of the wash (you might not even need to iron them) and sports kits that can't be forgotten.

6. Hang up your ironing board

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

For something so handy, ironing boards do have a knack for getting in the way.

You can stop all that by adding extra storage to your laundry area. If you hide your machines away in a cupboard, add a hook on the back of one specifically for your ironing board.

7. A small garage can be a tidy one

Garage RBD Architecture & Interiors Modern garage/shed
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors

Garage

RBD Architecture & Interiors
RBD Architecture &amp; Interiors
RBD Architecture & Interiors

Small garages don't need to be a big headache when all you need to add some seriously handy storage is a few floating shelves. 

Ideal for storing things such as anti-freeze and oil, you can even add some baskets or caddies and keep your cleaning supplies in there too.

8. Add bike racks for extra floor space

Resin Floor, Metal Cabinets and Bike Storage Galore in this lovely garage makeover in Cambridge Garageflex Modern garage/shed Grey garage,built-in storage,fitted,storage,garage door,metal,cabinet,cupboard,wall paneling,floor,resin,bike
Garageflex

Resin Floor, Metal Cabinets and Bike Storage Galore in this lovely garage makeover in Cambridge

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

A tidy garage is a functioning garage, so think about adding bike hooks to the walls.

This will not only make sure everything is neat and tidy, but it will free up valuable floor space as well. Nobody wants to squeeze their car inbetween a lot of clutter, so a simple storage rack or hook is a great investment.

9. Take advantage of hidden potential

Coffee Table, buss buss Living roomSide tables & trays
buss

Coffee Table

buss
buss
buss

Living rooms always need more storage and we think the simple approach is often best.

Look for coffee tables with added drawers, or even a sliding top that opens up to reveal a treasure trove of storage potential. You'll never lose the remote controls or TV listings magazine again!

10. Niche wall shelves take up no extra room

Placards/Dressing sur mesure, Thomas JENNY Thomas JENNY Minimalist bedroom Wood Brown
Thomas JENNY

Thomas JENNY
Thomas JENNY
Thomas JENNY

Niche wall shelves are a fantastic way to get extra storage in your living room without building out into the room. 

Take advantage of the dead space your walls offer and you can maintain a super tidy and well-considered space. We think a niche shelf is perfect for a television that can't be wall-mounted.

11. Mirrors can be so much more useful

Vine Cottage, Phillips Tracey Architects Phillips Tracey Architects Classic style bedroom
Phillips Tracey Architects

Vine Cottage

Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects
Phillips Tracey Architects

Speaking of dead wall space, how about adding a hinge to your bedroom mirror that allows you to pivot it off the wall to reveal a hidden accessories niche shelving system? 

It would be your secret and you'd never lose earrings or hair bobbles again!

12. Ottomans are great for bed linen

Appleby Oak Wide Ottoman Box The Cotswold Company Country style dining room Wood
The Cotswold Company

Appleby Oak Wide Ottoman Box

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

Bedroom storage is always a tricky issue as you need the organisation but, at the same time, you don't want your space becoming too cluttered. 

We think an ottoman at the foot of your bed is the perfect solution, as you can also use it as a handy seat and for stashing bulky bed linen!

For more storage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 storage tricks for seriously small bathrooms.

Did you find a solution for your storage needs?

