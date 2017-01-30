12 Clever Home Storage Ideas for an Organized Home

No home can ever have enough storage, but when you don't want to swallow up every inch of free space with bulky cabinets and shelves, you need to start thinking outside the box, which is exactly what we're going to help you with today.
We've been paying close attention to how interior designers garner useful extra storage space in the smallest of homes and we think you're going to be seriously impressed by some of these sneaky tips and handy suggestions.
Whether your home is big or small, you'll love seeing how you can get extra functionality from it, so let's dive in and take a look at our ideas!
If your bathroom storage is constantly filled with hair grips and debris, it won't be as handy as it once was and we bet you've lost your tweezers a few times in there.
A simple solution is to add a magnetic strip inside for storing handy items, such as kirby grips and tweezers. That way, they'll never stray!
If you have a bathroom vanity unit with built-in cupboards, you're already halfway there. However, for even more storage, why not attach a small basket to the backside of one of your doors?
You can stow your hairdryer, straighteners and a whole medley of bulky things that you use everyday in there, thus freeing up some shelf space.
Instead of swallowing up all your kitchen cupboard space with bulky pans and hard-to-tessellate utensils, install a hanging rail!
You can display your prettiest items, and the things you use daily, and you'll be shocked at how much more cupboard space you'll create.
A family fridge can be a messy place, but if you add some handy storage bins it will become an organisational dream.
Have separate bins for after school snacks, treats and things that need to be used quickly, and you'll soon see how neat it can be, as well as how much less waste you create!
A laundry area is a haven for mess and clutter, but you can significantly up the storage stakes by adding a hanging rail.
It will be perfect for shirts fresh out of the wash (you might not even need to iron them) and sports kits that can't be forgotten.
For something so handy, ironing boards do have a knack for getting in the way.
You can stop all that by adding extra storage to your laundry area. If you hide your machines away in a cupboard, add a hook on the back of one specifically for your ironing board.
Small garages don't need to be a big headache when all you need to add some seriously handy storage is a few floating shelves.
Ideal for storing things such as anti-freeze and oil, you can even add some baskets or caddies and keep your cleaning supplies in there too.
A tidy garage is a functioning garage, so think about adding bike hooks to the walls.
This will not only make sure everything is neat and tidy, but it will free up valuable floor space as well. Nobody wants to squeeze their car inbetween a lot of clutter, so a simple storage rack or hook is a great investment.
Living rooms always need more storage and we think the simple approach is often best.
Look for coffee tables with added drawers, or even a sliding top that opens up to reveal a treasure trove of storage potential. You'll never lose the remote controls or TV listings magazine again!
Niche wall shelves are a fantastic way to get extra storage in your living room without building out into the room.
Take advantage of the dead space your walls offer and you can maintain a super tidy and well-considered space. We think a niche shelf is perfect for a television that can't be wall-mounted.
Speaking of dead wall space, how about adding a hinge to your bedroom mirror that allows you to pivot it off the wall to reveal a hidden accessories niche shelving system?
It would be your secret and you'd never lose earrings or hair bobbles again!
Bedroom storage is always a tricky issue as you need the organisation but, at the same time, you don't want your space becoming too cluttered.
We think an ottoman at the foot of your bed is the perfect solution, as you can also use it as a handy seat and for stashing bulky bed linen!
