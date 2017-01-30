What is the point of a bidet?

Bidets seem to be a bit of a Marmite installation; you either love them or hate them.
However, if you still haven't made up your mind about bidets, let us walk you through everything you need to know, so when you're talking about an upgrade with your bathroom designer, you're equipped with all the facts to make a sensible decision.
Once the butt of a lot of jokes, bidets aren't, despite what you might think, for washing your feet in. So if you have a little extra space in your bathroom and are open to the idea of some extra hygiene items, join us as we get to the bottom of bidets!
Let's get down to brass tacks.
A bidet is a handy sanitary solution that allows you to gently wash your intimate areas after using the toilet. Popular in Asia, we think there's something to be said for the 'cleanliness is next to Godliness' approach!
If you don't have space for a bidet but you like the idea of what one would offer, you can transform your bathroom design into a wet room and have a shower fixture next to the toilet.
This is a cost-effective way to get the same result, while maintaining as much floor space as possible.
We're getting personal now, but you need to know all the facts so here we go!
Sit a little forward on your bidet and get the water flowing at a rate and temperature you feel comfortable with, then simply shuffle back and enjoy a refreshing wash.
Use neutral soap and hang a towel next to the bidet itself.
Always match your bidet to your toilet as they're almost always mounted next to each other and you want a consistent style.
This is why most people will buy a toilet and bidet together from the same suite range. You almost want your bidet to look a little stealthy, so don't opt for contrasting styles.
This is a very personal choice. Technically, no, you don't need one, but a little luxury in the bathroom is never a bad thing and nor is personal hygiene.
This is a 'how long is a piece of string' question, as you can find budget bidets as well as outrageously expensive ones.
There are even electronic versions, which up the price considerably. If you choose a matching item to your toilet, you should be able to form a good idea of cost.
The advantages of a bidet are fantastic hygiene and extra luxury in your bathroom. Many people find a bidet to be a handy and thoroughly appreciated addition to a home.
The main disadvantage is that it will take up extra room, which can be a problem in small spaces. It's all a case of weighing up what you value more; extra floor space or personal indulgence!
