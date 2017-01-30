What is the point of a bidet?

Bidets seem to be a bit of a Marmite installation; you either love them or hate them.

However, if you still haven't made up your mind about bidets, let us walk you through everything you need to know, so when you're talking about an upgrade with your bathroom designer, you're equipped with all the facts to make a sensible decision.

Once the butt of a lot of jokes, bidets aren't, despite what you might think, for washing your feet in. So if you have a little extra space in your bathroom and are open to the idea of some extra hygiene items, join us as we get to the bottom of bidets!