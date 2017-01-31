​A gorgeous new flat for £76k

Imagine you’re in the market for a brand-new flat. You have your requirements, of course, which include modern style, spacious layouts, a good dose of colour, lots of lighting (both natural and artificial), and a firm commitment to lavish-yet-comfortable- furniture.

Where do you start looking? Well, you could either phone up one of our professional estate agents, or you could scroll ahead and see this delightful modern flat we’ve stumbled across, which is sure to fuel your inspiration for your own (new/existing) home - and comes in at an oh-so reasonable price of only £76k.

Courtesy of architectural firm Andrea Orioli, this beauty presents a 150 m² layout that has all the delightful touches we mentioned earlier, and then some.

Care to take a look?