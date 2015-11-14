A Beautiful Home Emerges From the Ruins

Today on homify we bring you a genuine tale of a ruins to riches project. An adventurous couple came across the opportunity to purchase a historical country home in rural Portugal. They knew that the house had been advertised as a renovators dream ; however, as you'll soon see in the before pictures, that was an understatement to say the least.

The building had been left abandoned for decades and looked more like a pile of bricks and mortar than a liveable home. Nature had taken over and had infiltrated every nook and cranny, leaving the building completely overgrown. With the help and guidance of a talented team from MSB Arquitectos, the owners were optimistic about bringing the old home back to its former best.