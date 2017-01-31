​This old home is miraculously renovated in 7 days!

Every so often, we encounter a space (whether it’s a single room or an entire house/flat) which seems dark, gloomy, worn-out and just completely hopeless. Yet, in 99% of these cases, the situation is rescued by some expert professionals (such as architects or interior designers) who have a firm grasp on modern style and elegant solutions.

Such was the case with today’s ‘before and after’ piece: a 30 m² flat that was becoming a down-in-the-dumps space – that is, until the new owner decided to treat it to fabulous renovation within a week.

Let’s see what transpired…