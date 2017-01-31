Home staging ideas to copy in your small home

Home staging is a fantastic technique used by interior designers to give potential home buyers an idea of how a property could look and feel once they move in. Sounds interesting? Well, we want you to know all there is to know about how to do it!
If you're considering putting your house on the market and aren't sure how to entice interested parties, home staging is definitely worth a try as it allows people to get a feel for how a home could be laid out. And the best part is that small homes are perfect for this technique.
It's hard to imagine a blank canvas fully furnished, but by doing the job for potential buyers, you're more likely to enjoy a quick sale, so let's get to work!
The first thing you need to do is remove all of your furniture from your home. This will give you a fantastic blank canvas to work with and allow you the opportunity to give everything a fresh coat of paint and a good clean.
Now you can think about how best to arrange furniture.
The living room is possibly the most used space in any home, so you need to think carefully about how you position home staging furniture.
Keep things simple and proportional and suggest a logical format for sofas and a television. You want people to imagine spending an evening in there.
If you have awkward corners in your small home, give them a lot of consideration as these are areas that can put potential buyers off.
If they can't imagine how furniture will look in these areas, they could be seriously unimpressed.
Here you can see that an awkward corner has been perfectly tackled as a pretty storage area.
A bedroom can be staged simply with a double bed and some drawers, which will show there's plenty of room for sleeping and clothes storage.
The rug adds a sense of cosiness and comfort.
You can amplify the usability of a room by adding some wall decals, which are cheap to buy yet look fantastic.
The best part about these (instead of wall art, which will necessitate holes in the wall) is that they can be removed quickly, leaving no damage to take care of.
Unless you have potential buyers that are seriously into the retro look (which is unlikely), you always need to stage your property with modern home design in mind.
Choose classically elegant furniture that will easily allow people to imagine their own pieces in there.
Nobody wants to buy a house that looks and feels dark so, as well as opening all your curtains and blinds, we suggest giving every room a coat of fresh white paint.
This will not only contribute to a feeling of cleanliness, it will also make your home seem mcuh bigger.
Most people like to update a bathroom in a new home so, while you want yours to look modern and usable, stick to simple décor.
Busy tiles, old-fashioned cabinets and tatty suite items will lessen the value of your home significantly, so you might like to invest in some nicer pieces.
