The Home of Glorious Imperfection

When most undertake a DIY project, they do their absolute best to hide any of the home's unsightly imperfections. Naturally, this is suitable when aiming to achieve certain interior styles. There are however some ambitious types out there who showcase these aspects as features of their homes. It's a refreshing perspective, where beauty is found and celebrated in these imperfections.

This idea rings true for the project we're touring today. Rather than move or build something new, a young couple were adamant to preserve their old family home. After all, their family had lived there for generations. However, the home was feeling its age and the couple desired a more modern home. Their solution was simply genius.