The Home of Glorious Imperfection

When most undertake a DIY project, they do their absolute best to hide any of the home's unsightly imperfections. Naturally, this is suitable when aiming to achieve certain interior styles. There are however some ambitious types out there who showcase these aspects as features of their homes. It's a refreshing perspective, where beauty is found and celebrated in these imperfections.
This idea rings true for the project we're touring today. Rather than move or build something new, a young couple were adamant to preserve their old family home. After all, their family had lived there for generations. However, the home was feeling its age and the couple desired a more modern home. Their solution was simply genius.
Tagarro Alvaro and Rodrigo de Miguel Martinez were hired to guide the young couple's ambitious project. It was in fact their idea to demolish the west facing wall and replace it with a facade of glass. The result is truly spectacular. Notice how the jagged edges of the exposed brick walls and mortar highlight the historic nature of the building to great effect.
According to the architects; this project aimed to create a new shelter that places beauty in the humble, simple features that made the original home so loved. Imperfections that the building possessed were embraced, and it's perhaps in this image where this is captured best.
There are four materials that define the internal setting. The first two are brick and wood—rough and warm—inherited from the existing structure. Glass and concrete are the new additions that somehow fit effortlessly with the nature of the other two.
As we see in the photograph, the house has become a single volume of three floors, all of which receive light and sunshine thanks to the new glass façade. Just in case you were wondering, down the stairs is a wine cellar that's filled with the best wines from the region.
Upstairs we find ourselves on a landing that's coordinated to be a recreational room where the family can gather and spend quality time. Time will be spent relaxing on the comfy couches daydreaming and gazing out of the spectacular windows.
This perspective offers the best views of the home's exposed timber beams, which have been freshly sanded, but ultimately unaltered from the original home.
This has to be one the most outstanding staircase we have seen at homify—it really is a work of art! Local craftsman were able to design the stairs so that they appear to float in mid-air. We love how the concrete and steel come together to form a raw, sculptural focal point in the centre of the ground floor.
In the bathroom, we can see how the parts of the exposed brick walls have been left retained. The rawness of the bricks is highlighted by a coat of white paint, acting as a canvas for the old charms of the building to be appreciated.
