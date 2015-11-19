7 vital things you need to know before buying a house

When the first impression has been positive, you will be reasonably full of questions. What should you ask first? The reasons behind its sale, of course. There are common reasons for a house to be on the market. A small house may no longer be big enough for a growing family.

The fast pace of working life might require the previous occupants to relocate. The neighbourhood has changed drastically in the past years, whether psychically, socially or financially. A relationship has fallen and the house is too big for a person to handle. Or the house might be haunted. You wouldn't want to live in a haunted house, would you?

It is important to understand the choice behind selling the house because you might associate with it and if you do, buying the house might turn out to be a very expensive regret!