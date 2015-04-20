homify 360°: A dramatic basement extension, Peckham

The problem with any large city, especially London, is the issue of space. Growing families are forever having to deal with the need for increased space, and while many choose to move further out of the city in order to find a bigger home, some are staying put, reconfiguring their homes to great effect. The builder's of the century-old Victorian terrace homes that dominate London's residential landscape could never have imagined what modern building practices would allow their original designs to become. From interior remodels, loft extensions and conversions, to garden extensions and in this case, basement extensions, there is now no such thing as a typical terrace home.

Rather than move out of their house in Peckham, these home owners decided to consider all avenues of extension to increase the size of their abode. With their property not suited to a loft conversion, the next avenue to explore was to extend down. With the help of AR'CHIC, the result was a modern 3 storey extension and basement conversion that has greatly changed the way the occupants live, creating a homogeneous, seamless space that is anything but typical.