The Picturesque Red House in the Country

There are barns scattered across the UK that are soaring in value due to their charming, historical appeal and their potential to be converted into homes. Unfortunately for some, they're being priced out of the market as the competition for barns is fierce. So what's the alternative?
Instead of trying to convert an old barn into a family home some are choosing to design and build a barn-like home from scratch. This year, the US based Uptic Studios were handed a design brief that stated exactly that. Sounds great in theory, but is it possible to mimic the charms and features of a typical English barn? Let's find out…
Palouse Residence stands as an amazing example of how a traditional inspired form can be partnered with modern architecture. The design of the building was inspired by the local farming community with the idea to have the house appear like a common barn. For any passer by, most would assume that it was either a legitimate working barn used for farming.
What is not apparent from this perspective is the link between the house and the landscape, which will be explored in the next image.
Very rarely does a home sit so naturally within a landscape. Nature is always within touching distance for the owners as the barn home is settled within mature trees and shrubbery. At this point, it is inevitable for one to wonder what's hidden behind this traditional, yet modern façade.
As we near the entrance, we can view the barn home in more detail. The timber columns and huge glazings define the appearance of the home. If we look through the glazing we can see soaring triple height interiors allude to an overwhelming impression of space. Let's go inside and see more.
Upon entering, it is impossible to miss the fully glazed wall that dominates the space. The expansive south and east facing glass captures incredible views form every angle in the loft-like living area. Unsurprisingly, the couches and armchairs have been placed facing towards the picturesque views of the farmland.
From an interior design perspective, the three armchair's retro inspired designs are a cool focal point of the space. Their unique form inject personality into the space and are a great example of how retro items can easily be incorporated into a new, modern setting.
The epitome of modern style kitchens surely has to be this gorgeous space. The room is kitted out with amazing design elements, such as the concrete working surfaces, quirky bar stools and especially the row of hanging lights above the benchtop. This kitchen is a brilliant example of the sophisticated design choices that can be achieved with quality fixtures and furnishings.
Facing back towards the living space, we see the fluid nature of the open plan living set up and the panorama that exists outside through the massive windows. The placement of furniture and attention to detail of this setting is exceptional. The layout is conducive to interaction and sociability for both guests and owners alike.
To end, we take one last look at the intricate structural work of the Palouse Residence. With a mesmerising effect, the interaction of timber beams and rafters have us well and truly believing that a barn can be perfectly imitated with skill and design knowledge.
