The Picturesque Red House in the Country

There are barns scattered across the UK that are soaring in value due to their charming, historical appeal and their potential to be converted into homes. Unfortunately for some, they're being priced out of the market as the competition for barns is fierce. So what's the alternative?

Instead of trying to convert an old barn into a family home some are choosing to design and build a barn-like home from scratch. This year, the US based Uptic Studios were handed a design brief that stated exactly that. Sounds great in theory, but is it possible to mimic the charms and features of a typical English barn? Let's find out…