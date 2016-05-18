A Most Charming Rustic Home

It’s difficult to put a finger on why but there’s something about country style homes that makes them so appealing. Perhaps it’s an appreciation for the rustic characteristics of the building, the always warm and cosy décor or simply a sense of nostalgia that these homes seem to encompass. Whatever the reason, country style homes are always in demand.

The protagonists of this project were a retired couple who had been searching for months for their dream home. They had spent every weekend driving all across the country searching but they seemed to have no luck at finding anything they liked. Instead of giving up, the couple decided to change their strategy. They decided to buy a plot of land and build their dream home for themselves. With the help of architecture firm, JROTH, a new home that reflected the couples love of country style homes was built.

Scroll down to see the end result!