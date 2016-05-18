A Most Charming Rustic Home

It’s difficult to put a finger on why but there’s something about country style homes that makes them so appealing. Perhaps it’s an appreciation for the rustic characteristics of the building, the always warm and cosy décor or simply a sense of nostalgia that these homes seem to encompass. Whatever the reason, country style homes are always in demand.
The protagonists of this project were a retired couple who had been searching for months for their dream home. They had spent every weekend driving all across the country searching but they seemed to have no luck at finding anything they liked. Instead of giving up, the couple decided to change their strategy. They decided to buy a plot of land and build their dream home for themselves. With the help of architecture firm, JROTH, a new home that reflected the couples love of country style homes was built.
Scroll down to see the end result!
As you can see, this home has perfectly captured the country style charm. The home sits so comfortably within its beautiful rural surrounds and looks as if its been there for years.
We simply love the choice of beautiful timber that wraps and unifies the building. The timber is actually sourced locally from a sustainably managed forest, providing the home with an eco-friendly outlook.
It appears the timber theme has continued inside to great effect, with every surface appearing to be covered by a type of wood. Warm, full of light and inviting, the different grains of wood gives this space that desired quintessential country charm.
The country style décor is there for all to see with every piece coming together so effortlessly. As a result, we can't help but feel like we've stepped back in time.
Talk about a unique space! Our gaze is drawn instantly to the amazing curved wall that encloses the living room. Windows line the room, which allows for the beautiful nature to be a feature of the room, as well as providing an abundance of natural light to enter throughout the daytime.
Those inside can enjoy spending their time sitting on the comfy couches with a cup of tea in hand with amazing views of nature always on show.
Open and spacious, the master bedroom is both visually stunning and well resolved. Though it is neutral and serene in its colour palette, the bedroom still manages to bring interest through the thoughtful décor choices.
Every small detail has been considered — from the cute bedside table lamps, to the stellar choice of bed linen.
The bathroom is just one of the many jewels tucked away inside this home. Though limited in terms of size, the clever spatial arrangement creates a setting that is easy for the occupants to navigate and use as they please.
We absolutely love the choice of tiles that cover the walls—they're such a unique and special feature.
Our tour ends with a spectacular vision of the home at night. Thanks to the many out lights, the home appears to glow warmly like a bright star in the sky. Overall, the home has not only met the expectations of the retired couple but actually exceeded them.
