What do I need to know about planning permission?

Planning a home renovation, such as adding an extension to your back garden or perhaps converting that attic into a loft space? As we on homify are all for stylish decorations and practical solutions, we want to ensure that your project gets the go-ahead from the officials – yes, we are referring to official Planning Permission.

Although not all home-transformation projects require Planning Permission (laying down new carpet in the living room or re-tiling your bathroom walls, for example, don’t), there are numerous touch-ups that do.

So, to ensure you don’t waste valuable time and money, put that dream-house project on pause while you follow our quick step-by-step guide on what to expect when applying for official permission.