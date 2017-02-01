False ceilings: 10 amazing designs!

False ceilings are becoming increasingly popular in home design, as they offer fantastic opportunities for creating striking lighting displays.

Interior designers have been quick to react to this trend and have been busy creating some of the most beautiful and eye-catching designs possible, so we want to show you a selection today. Don't worry that a false ceiling will shrink the proportions of your room, as the way they're executed actually makes everywhere look bigger!

A fantastic optical illusion, super stylish and oh so trendy, join us as we explore the exciting world of false ceilings.