10 daily things you should do for a clean and tidy home

Maintaining a home isn't as easy at it seem, especially when it come to keeping it clean and tidy. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do every day to make things run a bit more smoothly.
It's all about doing little things, as any professional cleaner will tell you, but if you don't know what you should be tackling on a day-to-day basis, we're here to help!
We've honed in on those quick to complete but effective cleaning tasks that will leave your home feeling fresh as a daisy all the time, so scroll down and see which ideas you can fit into your routine.
Open your windows and let some fresh air into every room of the house, even if just for a few minutes. You'll be surprised at how much this helps to revive your house.
And don't forget to also open all your curtains and blinds to let in some natural light.
Your mum was right all those years ago when she'd nag at you to make your bed. Nothing makes a bedroom look cleaner, neater and fresher than a well-made bed, so take the time to tuck those corners.
This is also a treat for you, as slipping into a made bed feels wonderful after a long day.
There are a number of things that can leave your home smelling a bit iffy, so tackle them right away.
Full bins, ashtrays and dirty plates tend to be the main offenders, so empty everything and wipe down surfaces quick smart to prevent lingering odours.
If you have a balcony, you'll already know how quickly they can become grimy or slimy, so give it a quick once over with a mop each day.
It will be sparking and fresh when you next want to enjoy a spot of dinner out in the open air.
Where the heck does dust come from? You think you've tackled it and suddenly, a whole new layer has descended to make your home look unclean!
Grab a duster and give everything a quick tickle with it every day and your weekend polishing time will be drastically reduced.
If you have rooms or areas that have a specific function (such as a laundry space) make sure you reset them after every use.
Put the detergent away, give your machines a wipe and pop everything back on the right shelf so you can use it straight away next time.
It takes just seconds, but so many people neglect to wipe their kitchen surfaces once a day.
To make it even easier, invest in some antibacterial wipes that you use and throw away. And don't forget to get right into the corners and underneath any utensil pots as this is where the grime often hides.
Probably the most frequently used room in your home, the living room should always get a little extra attention.
Have specific places for things that can easily get lost, such as remote controls, so you can tidy everything quickly before you go to bed and make sure all your cushions are where they should be.
Speaking of cushions, don't forget to give yours a daily plump. We're not just talking about scatter cushions either, as your main sofa cushions can also use a good reshaping every now and then.
Just like a mattress, you can flip your cushions to extend their lifespan.
Simple but effective, running a broom around your home will always make it look and feel cleaner. It won't take long and you can pop some music on and enjoy a little cardio workout at the same time.
Leave a deeper clean and vacuuming session for the weekend, but don't dread it because by following all these tips, it won't take you half as long as it normally does!
