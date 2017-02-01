Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 daily things you should do for a clean and tidy home

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Maintaining a home isn't as easy at it seem, especially when it come to keeping it clean and tidy. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do every day to make things run a bit more smoothly. 

It's all about doing little things, as any professional cleaner will tell you, but if you don't know what you should be tackling on a day-to-day basis, we're here to help! 

We've honed in on those quick to complete but effective cleaning tasks that will leave your home feeling fresh as a daisy all the time, so scroll down and see which ideas you can fit into your routine.

1. Air your rooms

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH ARKITURA GmbH Modern living room
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

Open your windows and let some fresh air into every room of the house, even if just for a few minutes. You'll be surprised at how much this helps to revive your house.

And don't forget to also open all your curtains and blinds to let in some natural light.

2. Make the beds

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your mum was right all those years ago when she'd nag at you to make your bed. Nothing makes a bedroom look cleaner, neater and fresher than a well-made bed, so take the time to tuck those corners. 

This is also a treat for you, as slipping into a made bed feels wonderful after a long day.

3. Clean up smelly items

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern dining room
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

There are a number of things that can leave your home smelling a bit iffy, so tackle them right away. 

Full bins, ashtrays and dirty plates tend to be the main offenders, so empty everything and wipe down surfaces quick smart to prevent lingering odours.

4. Give the balcony a mop

Etiler Teras, İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım
İndeko İç Mimari ve Tasarım

If you have a balcony, you'll already know how quickly they can become grimy or slimy, so give it a quick once over with a mop each day. 

It will be sparking and fresh when you next want to enjoy a spot of dinner out in the open air.

5. Have a quick dust

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Where the heck does dust come from? You think you've tackled it and suddenly, a whole new layer has descended to make your home look unclean! 

Grab a duster and give everything a quick tickle with it every day and your weekend polishing time will be drastically reduced.

6. Reset focused areas

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Scandinavian style bathroom
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

If you have rooms or areas that have a specific function (such as a laundry space) make sure you reset them after every use. 

Put the detergent away, give your machines a wipe and pop everything back on the right shelf so you can use it straight away next time. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Clean your kitchen counters

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Minimalist kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

It takes just seconds, but so many people neglect to wipe their kitchen surfaces once a day.

To make it even easier, invest in some antibacterial wipes that you use and throw away. And don't forget to get right into the corners and underneath any utensil pots as this is where the grime often hides.

8. Tidy the living room

Living room homify Modern living room
homify

Living room

homify
homify
homify

Probably the most frequently used room in your home, the living room should always get a little extra attention. 

Have specific places for things that can easily get lost, such as remote controls, so you can tidy everything quickly before you go to bed and make sure all your cushions are where they should be.

9. Fluff up your cushions

Cosy Home House Envy Scandinavian style living room
House Envy

Cosy Home

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

Speaking of cushions, don't forget to give yours a daily plump. We're not just talking about scatter cushions either, as your main sofa cushions can also use a good reshaping every now and then.

Just like a mattress, you can flip your cushions to extend their lifespan.

10. Sweep the floors

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple but effective, running a broom around your home will always make it look and feel cleaner. It won't take long and you can pop some music on and enjoy a little cardio workout at the same time. 

Leave a deeper clean and vacuuming session for the weekend, but don't dread it because by following all these tips, it won't take you half as long as it normally does!

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 30 day New Year cleaning challenge.

"What do I need to know about planning permission?"
What other daily cleaning routines do you have?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks