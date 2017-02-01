9 fab houses to inspire families who want their own

If you're thinking about making the move from a small house to a more spacious family home but are having trouble committing to any one style of property, you should check out some of the amazing homes other families have moved into.
With a host of incredible architects out there, you can either commission something new and build a house that's tailored to your specific needs, or buy an existing home to decorate to your tastes. The possibilities are endless!
Come and take a look at some of the prettiest and most inspiring family homes that have already been designed and start considering your options.
This house offers everything a growing family could ever need; from stylish good looks through to a large garden and charming porch.
Perfect for those that like classic architecture, this home also has a surprising secret… it's a prefab! Quicker and cheaper to construct than standard builds, it's a worth some thought.
This duplex villa has such a natural sophistication that it must be a serious contender for plenty of you.
Generous room layouts and a really striking façade make it so different and yet eminently functional and practical. We love the extra gate detail!
When you want a family home that can house your whole brood comfortably, but don't want to negate stylish design, this is a home to take serious inspiration from.
The wood cladding gives it such a homely feel and the perimeter porch adds lots of extra outside space.
What would you say if we told you that this delightful family villa is a prefabricated home? We bet you wouldn't believe us, but is is!
Designed to perfectly suit a specific family, it's personal, cost-effective and quick to erect.
This home is incredible and almost palatial in terms of proportions, but just look at the colour. The colour for this year, the grey façade adds extra style and charm, while not overshadowing the epic size of the building.
We can't deny that we'd love a pool area like this either, even in the UK!
Bungalows have come a long way since the 1970s and we think this design proves it.
Almost Mediterranean in style, it looks sunny and warm, especially with a red tile roof. Offering easy living across one floor, this is a home that would definitely lead to extra family closeness.
Isn't this family home simply stunning? Built using locally-sourced materials, it beds itself into the landscape with ease and the bright creepers add even more character.
What a beautiful location to raise a family in and can't you just picture what a blessing it would be to come home from work to a property like this?
Wooden homes always look cosy and beautiful, so what better style to choose for your family home than a modern cabin?
Perfect for urban or rural locations, a house such as this would offer a lovely connection to outdoor spaces and create a stunning ambience inside.
Why can we picture Hansel and Gretel living here? The quaint cottage style of this home makes it fun and interesting and, with modern luxuries such as a pool, it offers everything a quirky and fun-loving family could ever need.
There's just one problem; your kids might not ever want to move out!
