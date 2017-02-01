9 fab houses to inspire families who want their own

If you're thinking about making the move from a small house to a more spacious family home but are having trouble committing to any one style of property, you should check out some of the amazing homes other families have moved into.

With a host of incredible architects out there, you can either commission something new and build a house that's tailored to your specific needs, or buy an existing home to decorate to your tastes. The possibilities are endless!

Come and take a look at some of the prettiest and most inspiring family homes that have already been designed and start considering your options.