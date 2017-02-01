A Home with Small Space which has Brilliant Ideas For You to Copy

Ever looked at someone else’s house and wondered to yourself: “How in the world did they come up with that”? We’re sure you have, but we are also willing to bet that a part of you secretly wishes that someone else could be a guest in your house and ask themselves: “How did they think of that”?
So, to help you achieve greatness (and visual beauty, of course), we are taking a look at a modest family home that is chock-a-block with great ideas on how to increase visual space, make a piece of cake out of storage problems, and add aesthetic detail to interior spaces.
Who knows – you might just copy a few of these ideas for your own house.
Scroll ahead and pay close attention…
What a visual delight this front door is! Yes, it is a regular door, you may argue, but look at its cheery colour, and how it combines with the multiple materials surrounding it (exposed brick, blue-grey concrete, snow-white hues, etc.). And then we don’t even mention the sleek and shiny metal of the door handle.
The tip to copy here? Ensure your front door has a friendly and aesthetically pleasing look via its colours and materials.
Wall art is important. And we know that lighting is, too. So how about using the one to complement the other?
Take a tip from this open-plan layout above: Use accent lighting to shift attention on important pieces, such as framed art. And the fact that the back wall is in a dark hue only makes the wall art more prominent.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
Open-plan layouts are huge for a reason: they increase the social factor of a home and help multiple rooms seem bigger. So what do you do if you want some sort of visual separation between, say, the kitchen and the living room, yet you don’t want to miss one syllable of that juicy conversation you’re having with a friend while you’re cooking up a storm and they’re lounging in front of the TV?
The answer? You opt for an open-wall concept such as this, which still allows you a visual link with the adjoining space, yet firmly announces which area is which.
In addition to being beautiful, one’s house also needs to be practical – and that means a bunch of things, including the fact that nobody should be tripping over clutter in trying to move from point A to B.
The next tip to copy here? Opt for shelves, cabinets, bookcases, anything that can help store (and display) a myriad of keepsakes in your home. And should you recreate the same bookcase concept as shown here, be sure to break up the monotony of reading material with miscellaneous décor, such as a framed photograph, a potted house plant, keepsakes from your travels abroad, etc.
Legroom is rather limited in most homes, including this one, yet do you see any signs of clutter or cramped spaces? That’s because these homeowners know what’s up – or rather, how to use the space that’s up!
Take a tip: place your washing machine and dryer on top of each other if your laundry area is rather tiny. It’s not only clever, but looks quite cute and compact.
What’s currently hanging above your bed? If the answer is empty space, then you have an excuse to add this clever design to your bedroom – a cabinet which increases storage space and neatly frames your bed (and headboard) in the process.
Remember: add some backlighting to that new cabinet (as seen above) to ensure that your bed space is still adequately lit up.
Natural lighting is just as important as artificial lighting – perhaps even more. So, if your bedroom’s dimensions are of such proportions that you have no choice but to move the bed underneath the window, go for it! The extra sunshine streaming through onto your bed all day could only do your bedroom good.
The tip to remember: Go another route with your window treatment here; opt for cabinet doors for a unique and eye-catching touch.
And finally, we locate the bathroom of this oh-so clever house, and even here we have a tip for you: never underestimate the importance of patterns, as they can add so much detail into a room without taking up any floor space.
Notice these subway-style wall tiles and the delightful motifs of the floor tiles – such visual stimulation that’s so easy to copy!
