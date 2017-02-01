​This stylish home is perfect for a modern family

Our homify 360° highlight for today comes with a back story: it had a previous life! Yes, situated in the picturesque little German town of Mellrichstadt, this now-glorious family home first saw the light all the way back in 1947. Only later was it restructured and extended into a much more stylish and modern creation, which is the focus of our discovery today.
Even though modern accents and trendy materials were added into the new, contemporary mix of the house’s reincarnated look, parts of the old building were preserved.
So, what can we expect? A sloping roof which ensures a most striking look on the outside; an expansive terrace which adds fantastic visual detail to the façade; and a combination of sleek furnishings and classic-style touches on the inside, including wooden and white hues and sudden pops of bright colour.
Let’s take a look…
The expansive terrace we mentioned cannot be missed, however hard you try! It adds such a whole new edge and allows the country-style home to open up welcomingly to the surrounding landscape. A part of it is also shaded for when one requires a bit of a break from the baking sun.
In continuing the modern style, smartly shaped glass windows punctuate the building adequately to let in copious amounts of sunlight, while the simple lines and angles of the structure satisfy geometrical precision.
Seen from the rear side, the house flaunts a very official and formal look, thanks to the immaculately structured concrete blocks. On the grey roof we can see a sleek chimney and a dormer window that ensures a striking visual touch.
Notice the neat patch of crushed stone surrounding the entire house like an architecturally developed frame of sorts.
Fashionable and dark furniture offer striking contrast against the pristine white and warm wooden palette of this minimalistic living area. To break up the monochrome palette, bright green and purple cushions are scattered on the L-shaped sofa, adding a bit of cheer to the room.
A sleek wall niche next to the sofa helps display a range of keepsakes via the help of glass shelves, while white cabinetry above takes care of storage.
And just check out that sleek fireplace in the front, flaunting a dashing and contemporary look while it extends into a display surface for the television. Talk about multi-purpose furniture!
The open-plan layout of this home allows the living space to flow seamlessly into the expansive dining area and fashionable kitchen. A sleek dark table and Scandinavian-style white and wooden chairs take up their spots near the large window, allowing diners a prime view of the exterior landscape.
And there’s even a neat window bench with plush cushions, offering up a stylish and comfy-looking spot to relax while getting lost in a good book (or a game of Angry Birds, whichever you prefer).
The main bedroom is separated from its en suite bathroom only by a sheet of clear glass, making for a very sleek and futuristic vibe.
On a more modern level, the wooden floor complements the white bed and the gleaming closets fantastically, while the headboard comes complete with a niche for arranging essentials.
The bathroom is a luxurious yet minimalist space, with a stone-clad tub that bleeds into the floor for visual interest. A large potted green brings in a hint of freshness, while the generous glass doors shaded by stylish blinds offers up a view of that vast terrace outside.
Need a bathroom designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…
It’s all about the little touches. Native oak was used for the steps of the staircase, while the surrounding white surfaces make for a refreshing and bright ambience. And just check out the railing created from cables, making it seem as if the stairs are being controlled by a giant out-of-sight Geppetto.
To fill up space and add visual interest, musical instruments are being used as wall art pieces, which stand out most strikingly amongst the crisp white hues of the wall.
For something equally striking and memorable, have a look at: A fairy tale modern white home.