​This stylish home is perfect for a modern family

Our homify 360° highlight for today comes with a back story: it had a previous life! Yes, situated in the picturesque little German town of Mellrichstadt, this now-glorious family home first saw the light all the way back in 1947. Only later was it restructured and extended into a much more stylish and modern creation, which is the focus of our discovery today.

Even though modern accents and trendy materials were added into the new, contemporary mix of the house’s reincarnated look, parts of the old building were preserved.

So, what can we expect? A sloping roof which ensures a most striking look on the outside; an expansive terrace which adds fantastic visual detail to the façade; and a combination of sleek furnishings and classic-style touches on the inside, including wooden and white hues and sudden pops of bright colour.

Let’s take a look…