​What's the best way to decorate my narrow bathroom?

The mind is a wonderful thing – it can conjure up visions of just about anything, including the precise colours and patterns you wish to use in your home’s interior spaces. However, all the plans and designs in the world can only take you so far if that room that needs decorating is a bit limited in terms of space.

Yes, long and narrow rooms are not the greatest thing on earth, as they force us to rethink our designs, or sometimes come up with completely new ones. Such is the case with bathrooms. Bye-bye gigantic tub, maybe next time double-sink vanity!

However, all is not lost, for there still exists quite a few ways in which your narrow bathroom can be styled up quite perfectly – and we are going to share some of them with you right now.